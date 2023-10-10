OZ Arts Welcomes HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Co-Creators John Cameron Mitchell And Stephen Trask In Two Benefit Concerts

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville today announced two benefit concerts for the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee (ACLU-TN) performed by Tony Award-winning cultural icons and Hedwig and the Angry Inch co-creators John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask, as the two make a special stop in Tennessee to sing out for LGBTQ justice.

The co-creators of "the greatest rock musical ever" (Rolling Stone Magazine) team up with cabaret star Amber Martin to create an unforgettable night of hilarity, powerful performances and unabashed queerness.

"We are thrilled that these dynamic and influential cultural icons will bring their uproarious talent and heartfelt passion for justice to OZ Arts Nashville as a benefit for ACLU TN," said Mark Murphy, OZ Arts Executive and Artistic Director. "John first reached out to OZ and ACLU about a possible benefit last spring, just before the so-called "drag ban" law was about to take effect. Even though that law was rightly ruled unconstitutional, attacks on queer culture here still continue - so these concerts are a fun way to urgently support the LGBTQ advocacy work of the ACLU."

Mitchell's career in theatre spans nearly four decades and is highlighted by his collaboration with Trask to produce Hedwig and the Angry Inch, an off-Broadway musical about a queer rock musician in East Germany. The musical's eventual adaptation into a feature film launched Mitchell into stardom as he and Trask gained cult followings around the world, particularly by fans who refer to themselves as "HedHeads." Queerness has been at the center of all of Mitchell's work from Hedwig and the Angry Inch to his work as a groundbreaking film director.

"We are so glad to have these iconic artists shine a spotlight on the urgent LGBTQ issues our organization works to address," said Kathy Sinback, Executive Director of ACLU-TN. "To see such accomplished creators use their platform to raise awareness and funds for our mission is an honor, and we deeply appreciate the work of OZ Arts Nashville in bringing John, Stephen and Amber to Tennessee."

Tickets are available at a patron price of $125, a standard price of $70, and a limited number of $40 tickets are available at Click Here.

To learn more about upcoming performances, please visit www.ozartsnashville.org.