OZ Arts Nashville to Present A Theatrical Cinematic Performance By Kid Koala in March

Contemporary arts center OZ Arts Nashville will welcome back scratch DJ, producer, and performer extraordinaire Kid Koala to perform his theatrical cinema experience, The Storyville Mosquito, at OZ Arts' expansive warehouse from March 23-25. This incredibly memorable performance experience marks the third time OZ Arts has presented Kid Koala's innovative work (including his former rave-worthy multimedia puppet show Nufonia Must Fall) since beginning performance programming in 2014.

Montreal-based DJ and composer Eric San, known by his stage name Kid Koala, brings an animated graphic novel to life in his latest enchanting theatrical multimedia collaboration. Through live puppetry, miniature sets, cinematic camera techniques, and live music by Kid Koala and a string trio, The Storyville Mosquito tells the captivating and heartwarming journey of a young mosquito who leaves his small town in the country to seek fame and fortune in the big city and fulfill his dream of playing in one of the greatest bands of all time at Sid Villa's Music Hall.

Guests can marvel as a team of 14 talented performers brings this story to life simultaneously on stage and screen as the production is performed, filmed, projected, and scored in real time at each performance. This Chaplin-esque live theater experience is a family-friendly event that inspires viewers to follow their dream, no matter how daunting it may be. Adults and children alike will walk away with a greater sense of wonder for how the performers are able to produce all the cinematic tricks at play - and after each performance, audience members have the opportunity to join the artists on stage to get a close-up look at the miniature sets and adorable puppets and ask the artists about their performance process.

"We are honored to once again host the iconic work of the multi-talented Kid Koala on the OZ Arts stage this spring," said Mark Murphy, Executive and Artistic Director of OZ Arts. "His heartfelt and engaging multimedia creations paired with his ultra-cool DJ sensibilities create an opportunity for our community to experience a cinematic theatrical performance unlike any other: whimsical, thoughtful and wildly inventive."

Kid Koala's career spans over two decades and showcases a massive range of talent across several artistic and musical avenues. He has released five solo albums, written a pair of award-winning graphic novels, performed in two Montreal International Jazz Festivals, conceived a Vinyl Vaudeville show that included cabaret dancers, audience limbo and paper airplanes, contributed to prominent film scores such as Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, The Great Gatsby, and Shaun of the Dead and even toured with Radiohead, Beastie Boys, and Arcade Fire.

OZ Arts will present The Storyville Mosquito March 23-25 in its expansive creative warehouse. Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now at the following link.

This performance is made possible with generous support from donors and grants, including funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission and Metro Arts Nashville. To learn more about upcoming performances, please visit www.ozartsnashville.org.

TICKETS & MORE INFORMATION

Performance:

Thursday, March 23 at 8:00pm

Friday, March 24 at 8:00pm

Saturday, March 25 at 3:00pm and 8:00pm

Tickets: $25 - $35

Seating is general admission, and tickets are available for purchase at ozartsnashville.org.

