Neil Simon's Romantic Comedy THE STAR-SPANGLED GIRL Plays The Roxy Regional Theatre Next Month

Romance and politics blend hilariously together in Neil Simon's THE STAR-SPANGLED GIRL, opening at the Roxy Regional Theatre on Friday, July 8, at 8:00pm.

Set in San Francisco in the 1960s, this fast-moving, hilarious comedy concerns two earnest young men struggling to put out a "protest" magazine from their apartment -- and the all-American girl who moves in next door, sending both of them into a romantic tailspin.

Matthew Combs and Derek Alexander star as Andy and Norman, alongside Sara Anderson as Sophie, the Olympic swimmer and all-American girl who moves into another apartment on the same floor. Making her first appearance paying a good-neighbor visit to the combination home and office of the two publishers, Sophie's friendliness and charm leave Norman hopelessly smitten.

Meanwhile, his partner Andy is fielding telephone calls from the irate printer who wants to collect the money due him, as well as distracting the landlady from thoughts of back rent with motorcycle rides and surfing expeditions. Love and politics blend delightfully in a bubbling series of funny happenings, set forth with the masterly skill and inventiveness that are the hallmarks of Neil Simon.

Guest directed by Talon Beeson -- accomplished voice-over artist, actor, and associate professor of acting and directing at Austin Peay State University -- with assistance from Khatelin White, THE STAR-SPANGLED GIRL also features Brett Vance as the cameraman.

THE STAR-SPANGLED GIRL is produced in part through the generous support of Hugh & Joy Hatcher and presented through special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York, www.dramatists.com.

Performances run July 8 through July 23 on Thursdays at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with a 2:00pm matinee on Saturday, July 16. In keeping with the theatre's pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 7:30pm on Friday, July 8, for a $5 minimum donation.

Tickets are $30 (adults) and $15 (10 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at (931) 645-7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military and APSU students can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run, while CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Friday performances.

HEALTH AND SAFETY PRECAUTIONS: Facial coverings masking the nose and mouth are currently REQUIRED inside the Roxy Regional Theatre (except when actively eating or drinking) for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. This policy is in place for the safety of our patrons, performers and staff, and keeps us in compliance with the Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States. The Roxy Regional Theatre reserves the right to change this COVID-19 policy at any time and will communicate any necessary changes electronically or in person.

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville. For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.