Nashville Children's Theatre Reveals Exciting 2023–2024 Season Lineup

Nashville Children's Theatre (NCT) has released its 2023–24 schedule for the upcoming season, to include six family-friendly productions for guests of all ages to enjoy.

Five of the six productions are original, world premieres, created and directed by NCT staff and partners.

Nashville Children's Theatre's 2023–24 season includes the following productions:

· “Three Little Kittens” (Aug. 12–Nov. 26)

· “Strong Inside” (Presented by Vanderbilt University) (Sept. 7–24) – World Premiere

· “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (Nov. 4–Dec. 17) – TYA World Premiere

· “The Gingerbread Kid” (Jan. 27–Feb. 25) – World Premiere

· “The Flopsy Bunnies” (March 9–June 30) – World Premiere

· “Finding Nemo” (April 6–May 19) – TYA World Premiere

“Strong Inside,” set to premiere Sept. 7, features the inspirational story of Perry Wallace, the first African American to play basketball in the deeply segregated Southeastern Conference. Wallace played for Vanderbilt University in the late 1960s, becoming a civil rights trailblazer as he faced unthinkable challenges.

Two of the season's productions – “Three Little Kittens” and “The Flopsy Bunnies” – are part of NCT's Snuggery program, which offers immersive and interactive programming for young children from birth to age 5.

“We are proud of the production mix in this year's lineup and welcome audiences of all ages to come enjoy them,” said Ernie Nolan, executive artistic director for NCT. “We take our responsibility very seriously to offer our community diverse programming that everyone in the family can enjoy – from Mom and Dad to the oldest and youngest kids.”

All main stage performances at NCT are sensory-friendly. A Sensory Room at the back of the auditorium provides patrons of all ages tools to regulate their minds and bodies, while providing the opportunity to see and hear the performance. NCT also offers neuro-inclusive performances throughout the season designed to accommodate those with disabilities or sensory sensitivities. A lineup of these performances can be found on Click Here.

Tickets for Nashville Children's Theatre's season are available for purchase now. For more information, visit Click Here.

Nashville Children's Theatre is the country's oldest youth-centered professional theater, providing nationally recognized family-friendly programming with professional, high-quality production by trained actors. Believing the culturally curious child is the future, Nashville Children's Theatre nurtures the next generation of global citizens by providing transformational theatrical experiences that reflect our evolving community, instill profound empathy and foster personal discovery.