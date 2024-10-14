Nashville Ballet to Present the World Premiere of DIA DE LOS MUERTOS This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville Ballet will present the World Premiere of Día de los Muertos on October 17 - 20 at The Martin Center for Nashville Ballet. The stunning production was choreographed by Nashville Ballet's Second Company (NB2) Director, and award-winning choreographer, Maria Konrad.

Nashville Ballet invites the community to experience the vibrancy of Día de los Muertos with this unique performance, inspired by Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera. This visual feast celebrates life and death, family bonds and our shared humanity. The lead roles of Día de los Muertos will include NB2 artists Summer Montenegro and Veronica Jaspers as Frida, and Quinn Culhane and Shawn Pearson as Diego and will feature all members of NB2.

“I love that we're not just creating new work, but embracing traditions that are so deeply rooted in the Mexican community,” said Maria Konrad. “When we decided to bring Día de los Muertos to life on stage, we knew it would be special, but the outpouring of support from our local community and beyond has been more than we could have imagined. This celebration of life and remembrance has struck a powerful chord, not just here in Nashville but nationally. For adults, it's an intimate, heartfelt way to honor their loved ones, and for kids, it's a burst of color, excitement and wonder. This is not a scary holiday — it's a beautiful celebration of life, full of spirit and joy.”

With dynamic pacing, the show ignites imaginations across all ages featuring an elaborate set design by Nick Embree, vivid costume designs by Carolina Fernandez and soul-stirring music. Witness this world premiere that bridges Mexican traditions with Nashville's cultural landscape, promising an unforgettable journey into the heart of this beloved holiday.

“What's been truly magical about this production is how this spirit has transformed our ballet community and the dancers themselves,” continues Konrad. “They've connected on a deeper level with the culture, the meaning behind every movement, and it's brought a vibrant new energy to everything we do. Working alongside Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin, it's been a thrill to see how this production has not only bonded us with our Latin community, but has sparked excitement across the country, allowing us to share the heart and soul of Mexican culture with the world.”

Internationally-acclaimed choreographer, Maria Konrad's work has been presented around the country including Lincoln Center-NYC, Philadelphia Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, Sarasota Ballet, Next Generation Ballet, the Nervi Festival in Italy, the Mariinsky, the Spoleto Festival in South Carolina, The Harid Conservatory, Butler University, Florida Atlantic University and more. Konrad has been recognized by organizations such as Young Arts and YAGP for Outstanding Choreography (2015, 2017) and International Outstanding Choreographer presented by Pointe Magazine (2022) and has been a guest teacher for institutions such as The Colorado Ballet School, The Joffrey School, Tulsa Ballet, University of the Arts, Florida's Young Dancers Workshop, The Art of Classical Ballet, Next Generation Ballet, St. Paul's School, Florida Dance Festival and YAGP.

In addition, Latin Artist Rachel Rodriguez will perform a 30-minute concert prior to the show on Sunday, October 20 at 2 p.m. Rodriguez served as a musical advisor for this production and recorded "Corazoncito Tirano" specifically for this production of Día de los Muertos, which will also appear on her upcoming album.

“As a child, I listened to my father and his brother, Tio Fernando, sing this song around the campfire at my Abuelita's house,” said Rachel Rodriguez. “This song reminds me of all the family gatherings at my grandparents' house. To me, this song means family and tradition.”

General admission tickets are on sale now for $35 at NashvilleBallet.com, TPAC Box Office, or by phone at 615-297-2966 x 710. Patrons attending the three performances on Saturday, October 19 will have the opportunity to purchase unique and exclusive Nashville Ballet t-shirts and other merchandise designed in the theme of this production.

A complete schedule of performances and more information about Nashville Ballet can be found at NashvilleBallet.com.

