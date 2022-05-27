Nashville Ballet to Perform at Belmont University

Nashville Ballet will conclude their 2021-22 season June 4-5 at Belmont University's brand-new Fisher Center for the Performing Arts. A highly-anticipated event in a world-class venue, Nashville Ballet at Belmont will feature an exclusive preview of New York Times acclaimed choreographer Matthew Neenan's newest work, a brand-new piece by Associate Artistic Director Nick Mullikin, and the return of Val Caniparoli's effervescent Tutto Eccetto il Lavandino (everything but the kitchen sink). The performance will also feature the music of Rachmaninov performed live, plus fan-favorite works by Vivaldi and Gabriela Lena Frank.

Performances will take place on Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m, and Sunday, June 5 at 2 p.m. at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, 2020 Belmont Blvd, Nashville, TN 37212.

The performance will feature Nashville Ballet Company dancers and live music by pianist Alessandra Volpi and violist Christina McGann.

Following a triumphant year that included their return to the TPAC stage, a nationwide tour, and the Company's first-ever Emmy win, Nashville Ballet will celebrate their final performance of the season at Music City's newest premier venue. Featuring optimal, state-of-the-art acoustics, over 1,700 seats, and free parking, Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts is the perfect backdrop to these stunning performances.

For more information on Nashville Ballet at Belmont or to purchase tickets, please visit nashvilleballet.com.