Nashville Ballet To Present Virtual Family Day

Due to the evolving situation surrounding COVID-19, Nashville Ballet has modified their annual Family Day at the Ballet event to a virtual experience streaming April 23-25, 2021. Featuring over four hours of content, this virtual experience will be available on-demand throughout the entire weekend.

Ideal for ages 4-8, Nashville Ballet's Virtual Family Day will be full of creative and engaging experiences. Specially curated with active imaginations in mind, each Family Day activity is structured in a way that will have children moving and participating, not just listening. And because each program has been pre-recorded, they can enjoy it all at their own pace.

"We are so excited to present Family Day in a new and exciting way this year," shared Nashville Ballet Company Manager Sharyn Mahoney. "It brings our dancers and School of Nashville Ballet faculty so much joy to share their love of dance with young audiences and introduce them to storytelling and movement, and we hope that it sparks their creativity, inspires fun, and most importantly, helps them develop an appreciation of the art form."

Virtual Family Day will include a full performance of Nashville Ballet's Ferdinand the Bull, performed by the artists of NB2, as well as a read-along of Munro Leaf's original tale led by special guests from local favorite Parnassus Books. Little ones will also be able to participate in one of Nashville Ballet's virtual story times, featuring William Shakespseare's A Midsummer Night's Dream.

After experiencing these classic and exciting tales, participants can take part in one of the many craft and game activities. School of Nashville Ballet Teaching Artist Shabaz Ujima will help stretch bodies and minds in his high-energy Imagination Station activity, while Ms. Bernadette will show participants how to make their own props like the ones featured in Ferdinand the Bull. Afterwards, they can take their creations and join Dance is All Around You or Adventure Land activities, where they can dance and create their own movement with our School of Nashville Ballet faculty.

Adding to the fun, each activity will have hidden objects for participants to discover in a virtual scavenger hunt. If they combine all the objects into a drawing, they can submit it on the Virtual Family Day Facebook Event Page and be entered for a chance to win a FREE fall semester of classes at School of Nashville Ballet.

As a special bonus, Family Day goodie bags will be available to purchase from the Nashville Ballet Shop. This fun-filled sack will include everything participants need to make the performance craft, beloved children's book The Story of Ferdinand by Munro Leaf, props, and more exclusive goodies!

To learn more about Nashville Ballet's Virtual Family Day and to purchase your tickets, click here.