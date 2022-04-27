Nashville Ballet To Conclude Season At Belmont University This June

After a triumphant season of returning to TPAC, embarking on a nation-wide tour, and winning their first-ever Emmy Award, Nashville Ballet is set to conclude their 2021-22 season at Belmont University's brand-new Fisher Center for the Performing Arts June 4 and 5. A state-of-the-art facility built specifically to showcase the abundance of talent native to Nashville, the Company's performance will be a part of the world-class venue's inaugural season.

"Both Nashville Ballet and Belmont University have the unique advantage of being surrounded by such an incredibly robust arts scene, and we have a long history of working together to offer artists the space they need to thrive," shared Nashville Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. "We've partnered together to present free performances to our community, house our Summer Intensive students from all across the country on their beautiful campus, and invite Belmont students to train on our campus while our dancers pursue degrees on theirs. For our company artists to have the opportunity to perform in a performing arts venue of this caliber right in our own city is unprecedented, and we are so honored to be continuing our long-valued partnership with Belmont by being a part of the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts' inaugural season."

Built prestigiously for large-scale events and performances, the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts includes state-of-the-art music and lighting technology, over 1,700 seats, optimal acoustic capabilities, and free parking.

Nashville Ballet at Belmont will feature a diverse repertoire of works by distinguished choreographers set to iconic classical scores. Nashville Ballet company dancers will reprise award-winning choreographer Val Caniparoli's fan-favorite Tutto Eccetto il Lavandino (everything but the kitchen sink) featuring the music of Antonio Vivaldi. Joining Caniparoli's piece will be Associate Artistic Director Nick Mullikin's newest work, 2,192 Days, performed to live music by Sergei Rachmaninov. Audiences will also experience an exclusive preview of a new commission from Matthew Neenan, sought-after choreographer and co-founder of BalletX. Following his popular creation at Attitude: Other Voices in 2019, Neenan will be returning to Nashville to display a brand-new piece that will premiere in full during Nashville Ballet's 2022-23 season.

Tickets for Nashville Ballet at Belmont are on sale now. To purchase tickets or learn more about the performance, please visit nashvilleballet.com.

Nashville Ballet is the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee. Nashville Ballet presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. Nashville Ballet and the Second Company, NB2 (a pre-professional training company), provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through season performances and its Community Engagement programming. Curriculum-based Community Engagement programs bring dance education to community centers, colleges, public libraries, and public elementary, middle, and high schools across the state. School of Nashville Ballet brings world-class dance instruction to students ages 2 and up. To learn more about Nashville Ballet, please visit nashvilleballet.com.

Nashville Ballet receives public funding from Metro Arts, Tennessee Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Contributions from local, regional, and national institutional funders and community partners, as well as hundreds of generous individuals, provide ongoing support of Nashville Ballet's mission-critical programs.