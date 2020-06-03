Nashville Ballet Releases Statement On Advancing Racial Equity

Nashville Ballet has released a statement on Advancing Racial Equity:

"The senseless murder of George Floyd highlights the systemic racism and continued disrespect for black lives that permeates our society. The ballet world is not immune to this racism and prejudice, and silence on this issue will no longer be tolerated.

Our world must change. We must take conscious, actionable steps to better ourselves and those around us until we have uprooted and dismantled the culture of bigotry and disregard of black people and all marginalized groups.

At Nashville Ballet, we must begin with furthering our dedication to recognizing, addressing, and abolishing the racial inequalities that have plagued the dance world and remain within this industry.

We pledge to continue our work with the Equity Project and educating ourselves by looking to voices of color to inform our efforts further. As we program for seasons to come, celebrating and partnering with artists of color, including musicians, choreographers, and others, will remain a primary focus. We recognize the importance of telling diverse stories that reflect the voices of all the members of our global community, and we will remain committed to bringing repertory that seeks to educate and spark communal discussion about our world. We will further strengthen and diversify our recruitment process to ensure that our Company, our students, and our staff reflect the diversity of our audience.

This commitment doesn't end with this news cycle, nor should it. Black lives matter-not just today, but always."

