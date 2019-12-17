Milk & Honey Management Curate Show At The Bluebird Cafe To Benefit Musicians On Call

On Friday, December 13th Milk & Honey Management curated a sold-out show at Bluebird Cafe to benefit Musicians On Call, who are celebrating their 20th Anniversary. The show featured performances by David Hodges, Emerson Hart and Lee Thomas Miller and concluded with Hodges being presented with a platinum RIAA certification plaque to mark sales for Kelsea Ballerini's "Miss Me More," the #1 song that he co-wrote with Ballerini.

David Hodges is a multi-platinum, Grammy and BMI award-winning writer and producer who has sold over 70 million albums worldwide with that hits include "Bring Me To Life" and "My Immortal" (Evanescence,) "A Thousand Years" (Christina Perri for Twilight,) "Because of You" (Kelly Clarkson,) "Dear Hate" (Maren Morris and Vince Gill) and "See You Again" (Carrie Underwood). Hodges began writing in Nashville twelve years ago, Kelsea Ballerini's "Miss Me More" was the last song he wrote in Los Angeles before relocating to Nashville in 2016.

Milk & Honey is an A&R and marketing driven 16 employee management company with offices in Los Angeles, New York and Nashville. Milk & Honey represent some of the most successful artist, songwriter, producer and mixer talent in the world, with a cadre of clients who have amassed over 400 million records sold worldwide. With a diverse group of clients ranging from writers and producers like David Hodges, Oak Felder, Sir Nolan, Charlie Handsome, Jamie Hartman, Mauricio Rengifo and Andrés Torres to top 10 global DJ Oliver Heldens, Milk & Honey represents almost 50 clients across every prominent genre of music.

About Musicians On Call (MOC): Musicians On Call (MOC) celebrates 20 years and is the nation's largest organization delivering the healing power of music. MOC was founded in 1999 with the mission of bringing live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients in healthcare facilities ranging from children's hospitals to adult facilities, VA hospitals and hospices. To date, its volunteers have played for over 775,000 patients, families and caregivers across the country. Through live, in-room performances for patients who are undergoing treatment or unable to leave their beds, these volunteers add a dose of joy to life in a healthcare facility. MOC supporters over the years include Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Justin Timberlake, Ed SHeeran, Reba McEntire, Gavin DeGraw, Darius Rucker, Pharrell, Amos Lee, Nick Jonas, Rachel Platten and many more. For more information, visit www.musiciansoncall.org.

Shown at the celebration are (left to right): Emerson Hart, Shelby Yoder (Head of Milk & Honey Nashville, ) Pete Griffin (President & CEO, MOC,) Dana Sones (Director Of Strategic Partnerships MOC,) Lee Thomas Miller, Torianne Valdez (Program Manager MOC,) Tarah Duarte (Executive Assistant MOC,) Mandy Kresiberg (Fundraising Operations Coordinator MOC,) and David Hodges.





