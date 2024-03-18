Kindling Arts to Present Second Annual Fundraiser The Disco Ball

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The fundraiser for Kindling Arts Festival 2024 is offering an evening that includes interactive performance experiences by PYDANCE, appearances by drag queens Justine Van de Blair, SXA, and Shelby La Banks, and sublime DJ beats by Afrosheen.

Kindling Arts has announced the return of their signature fundraiser The Disco Ball, a one-night-only performance party benefitting the organization's work with local experimental artists to be held on Wednesday, March 27 from 7 pm-10 pm at Eastside Bowl. Attendees of The Disco Ball are encouraged to dress in their best Metallic Space Odyssey look for a night full of pop-up performances, futuristic grooves, signature libations, and even bowling.

Following up on the fabulous debut of the event in 2023, The Disco Ball has immediately become one of the most lively nonprofit fundraisers in town. Audiences are invited to a space of fully inclusive community where they can join in interactive performance experiences and boogie to otherworldly beats from Afrosheen and DJ KOL. Featured performers include rising dance company Asia Pyron / PYDANCE, decadent burlesque performer Savoya Foxx, and fabulous drag divas Justine Van de Blair, SXA, and Shelby La Banks. Local theater legend James Rudolph II will host the evening's celebratory program.

All proceeds from The Disco Ball will support artist projects in Kindling Arts Festival 2024, which the organization previously announced for July 18-21,2024 with the theme of "Imperfections." Kindling is celebrating its 7th year of programming with the four-day signature Festival, including more than 15 anticipated performance projects at venues in West Nashville including The Darkhorse Theater and OZ Arts Nashville.

"We are thrilled with the singular, celebratory vibes our audience and artists bring to Kindling Arts events, and The Disco Ball is no exception," said Daniel Jones, Producing Artistic Director. "The evening will deliver a boost of joy from this incredible line-up of performers and remind us of the importance of spaces that truly support local artists who are creating meaningful independent work."

Tickets to The Disco Ball are $75 for Standard Admission (including 2 drink tickets) and $125 for VIP Patron Level Admission (including 2 drink tickets plus reserved seating on the ground floor). Artists and members of the creative community are encouraged to attend as well with a special admission price of $50 (not inclusive of drink tickets). For larger groups, a dedicated Table of 4 is available for $500, or one lucky patron can purchase the Exclusive Skybox Package for $2,000, including admission for up to 10 attendees with unlimited drinks all night. All ticket levels include heavy hors d'oeuvres and access to bowling lanes. Tickets are on sale now at: kindlingarts.com

There are a variety of sponsorship opportunities available for The Disco Ball and for Kindling Arts Festival 2024 - to learn more, contact Producing Artistic Director Daniel Jones at daniel@kindlingarts.com.