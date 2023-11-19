Julien's Auctions Wraps-Up Historic Nashville Auction Breaking World Records With Unprecedented Bidder Participation

Julien's Auctions, the industry's leading rock n' roll memorabilia auction house, made its inaugural visit to Music City and held a historic three-day auction "PLAYED, WORN, & TORN ROCK 'N' ROLL ICONIC GUITARS AND MEMORABILIA AUCTION" Thursday, November 16th, Friday, November 17th and Saturday November 18th at Hard Rock, Nashville. Featuring a spectacular line-up of over 1,000 pieces of music history from rock royalty owned and used by the likes of Kurt Cobain, Nirvana, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Eddie Van Halen, Frank Zappa, KISS, Mötley Crüe, and more, history was made in front of a room full of bidders at the Hard Rock, Nashville, and several thousand registered bidders online, and on the phone, resulting in the largest number of registrants of all mixed music sales Julien's Auctions has ever conducted in its twenty-year history.

The headlining items at the auction were two iconic guitars that sold in unprecedented back-to-back million-dollar sales. On Thursday, Eric Clapton's iconic "The Fool" guitar sold for $1.27 million to The Jim Irsay Collection in Indianapolis, making the sale the first time a Clapton guitar has sold for seven figures at auction and set a world record for the sale of a Clapton guitar. On Friday, Kurt Cobain's "Skystang I" Fender Mustang electric guitar played by Kurt Cobain during his final public performance during Nirvana's 1993 - 1994 In Utero tour, was acquired by Japan-based businessman Mitsuru Sato for $1,587,500. A portion of the auction proceeds for both guitars will go towards "Kicking The Stigma," The Indianapolis Colts and Irsay Family's mental health awareness initiative.

On Friday, the sale of Kurt Cobain's photo-matched stage-worn "Heart-Shaped Box" video-worn and MTV Awards event-worn Levi's jeans sold for $412,750, 40 times over its original estimate of $10,000, setting a new world record for the most expensive Levi jeans ever sold at auction. Additional Cobain items included his owned and worn argyle cardigan sold for $13,000 (original estimate: $6,000 - $8,000); unopened "American Spirit" cigarette pack sold for $5,200, and hand-drawn sketch and handwritten "Smells Like Teen Spirit" lyric notes sold for $91,000.

During the final day of the auction, items from the life and career of legendary artist Frank Zappa sold upwards of 10 times their estimates including Zappa's antique Crane & Sons pump organ sold for $5,850, 11 times its estimate of $500; Captain Beefheart Original Artwork sold at $32,500, an impressive 65 times its original estimate of $500.

"Julien's Played, Worn and Torn auction event was another one for the record books in our twenty years in the industry-a historic auction that set two world records," said Darren Julien, President/Chief Executive Officer of Julien's Auctions. "Two of the most important guitars in all of rock history, Eric Clapton's 'The Fool,' and Kurt Cobain's Skystang I guitar, were sold this weekend that brought in the most record number of bidders from all over the world. We thank the city of Nashville and all the organizations who worked with us here for having us in our inaugural auction in Music City to celebrate our 20th anniversary."

Additional stellar highlights of three-day auction included (winning bids with buyer's premium):

Johnny Cash's owned Gibson Epiphone PR325S acoustic guitar played at a dinner for Joaquin Phoenix who would go on to play the Man in Black in the film Walk the Line: $63,500, nearly 20 times its original estimate.

Frank Zappa's first owned guitar- a stage and studio played "Mothers of Invention" Gibson ES5 Switchmaster electric guitar: $63,500 (sold above estimate.)

Dolly Parton's 1970s custom made, and stage worn cape: $10,160, sold five times its original estimate.

Dizzy Gillespie's Martin Committee trumpet: $76,200, sold above estimate.

Eddie Van Halen's Stage-Played Hand-Striped Charvel EVH Series Electric Guitar: $117,000, sold nearly three times above its original estimate.

Albert King's "Lucy" 1988 Flying V Style custom electric guitar gifted to the Blues Icon on his 65th Birthday by ZZ Top Legend Billy Gibbons: $63,500, sold above estimate.

Janis Joplin's 1967 Monterey Pop Festival stage-worn "Ball and Chain" amber ring: $76,200, sold nearly seven times above estimate.

Alec John Such (Bon Jovi) 1988 Kramer Baretta 1 "Bon Jovi-New Jersey" Knapp electric guitar sold for $39,000, over nine times its original estimate.

The week-long Nashville festivities kicked-off with Julien's Auctions' 4th annual Music Health Alliance "Lyrics for A Cause" charity auction where music fans and collectors alike had the chance to bid on more than 50 handwritten lyrics written on mediums from paper to guitars as well as signed guitars donated by Gibson - the iconic American-made instrument brand's charitable arm - Gibson Gives, with proceeds benefiting Music Health Alliance. In total, $104,338.50 (with BP) was raised for the non-profit organization that provides safe and confidential guidance to gain access to healthcare, including mental health services.

Next, Julien's will be heading to Dallas to present the Collection of Dusty Hill of ZZ Top with an auction exhibition and pop-up store of the legendary musician's iconic bass guitars, wardrobe and memorabilia December 7-9, 2023, with an exhibition starting November 29th-December 7th before its auction at 915 Slocum Street in Dallas, Texas.

