Jazz Elite Convene At Newport Beach Jazz Party Next Week

The Newport Beach Jazz Party starts on Thursday February 13, 2020 and runs through Sunday, February 16, 2020 offering a stellar line-up of the biggest names in jazz today. The Newport Beach Jazz Party is held at the Newport Beach Marriott Hotel & Spa located at 900 Newport Center Drive Newport Beach, CA 92660 and tickets are available at etix.com and newportbeachjazzparty.com.

The 2020 Jazz Party features individual performances and one-of-a-kind collaborations from the artists, who this year include: Barbara Morrison, Charles Tuner, Chuck Reed, the Emmet Cohen Trio, Graham Dechter, Houston Person, James Morrison, Jeff Hamilton, Joe LaBarbera, Joe Hamar, Katie Thiroux, Ken Peplowski, Chris Colangelo, Tony Monaco, Calabria Foti, Las Vegas Academy Jazz Ensemble, Patrick Bowen, Lewis Nash, Charles Turner, Adam Schroeder, Nicki Parrott, Ron Stout, Matt Witek, Chuck Findley, Shelly Berg, Tamir Hendleman, Tom Ranier, Tom Scott, Veronica Swift, Wycliffe Gordon, Paulinho Garcia, Trey Henry, the Christian Jacob Trio, Scott Whitfield, Rusty Higgins, Kendall Kay, Chuck Redd, Jake Reed and a special presentation by Will Freidwald.

The full schedule can be found at https://newportbeachjazzparty.com/schedule. The Newport Beach Jazz Party began 20 years ago and fans continue to enjoy world-class jazz and the popular loose party atmosphere year-after-year. The event is hosted and produced by Paul, Sue and Chris Lowden and Porchlight Hospitality, LLC, a division of Archon Corporation. Porchlight Hospitality, LLC is a full-service entertainment company with a heavy focus on Jazz and Country music. Porchlight's footprint in the jazz world is significant among managers, record labels, concert producers, national media outlets, talent buyers and social media professionals.





