Jackie DeShannon to Discuss Her Career and Country Music Roots at the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum

The event will take place on April 6, 2024.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY May Have Been Created Expressly For Nashvil Photo 1 GITL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Settles Is The Perfect Musical for Nashville
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY's Jennifer Blood On 'A Show Like No Other You've Ever Seen' Photo 2 GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY's Jennifer Blood
Paula Vogel's INDECENT Is Nashville Repertory Theatre's Best Production of The Last 10 Yea Photo 3 Nashville Repertory Theatre's INDECENT
Tennessee Playwrights Studio Announces Retirement Of Co-Founder & Co-Director Kenley Smith Photo 4 Tennessee Playwrights Studio Announces Retirement Of Co-Founder & Co-Director Kenley Smith

Jackie DeShannon to Discuss Her Career and Country Music Roots at the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum Celebrated singer-songwriter, and visionary Jackie DeShannon will make a rare appearance in Nashville at the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum in the CMA Theater (224 Rep. John Lewis Way S Nashville, TN) on Saturday April 6, 2024 at 2:30 PM. The iconic songstress will be discussing her trailblazing songwriting career and her country music roots.

Now based in California, DeShannon was born in the small town of Hazel, Kentucky. She became a child Radio performer in Kentucky and Illinois and later in her teens she began a long recording career that would embrace, country, rockabilly, folk, pop, gospel, and R&B. Her song "Buddy" a Buddy Holly tribute which she wrote and recorded in Nashville in 1958 became a regional rockabilly hit. DeShannon moved to LA in 1960 and debuted on the national charts with her cover of the Bob Wills country standard "Faded Love" in 1963. She scored her first major pop hit in 1965 with a soulful rendition of Burt Bacharach and Hal David's "What the World Needs Now is Love". Her version of the song was inducted into the Library of Congress last year.

One of the first female singer-songwriters of the rock & Roll era, DeShannon was elected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame for penning hits for herself and for others. She provided six chart singles for Brenda Lee alone, including 1961's "Dum Dum." "When You Walk in the Room" was a huge success for The Searchers during the British Invasion, and decades later Pam Tillis's version reached the Top Five of the country charts. Bruce Springsteen's version is still heard during his concerts. In 1969 Jackie and her brother wrote the anthemic song, recorded by her and a thousand others "Put a Little Love in Your Heart." "Bette Davis Eyes" a timeless hit for Kim Carnes earned Jackie the 1982 Grammy for Song of the Year. DeShannon's other credits include: "Breakaway" (Irma Thomas), "Come Stay with Me" (Marianne Faithfull), "(He's) The Great Imposter" (the Fleetwoods). Her songs have also been performed by the Byrds, Ella Fitzgerald, Al Green, Annie Lennox, Van Morrison, Dolly Parton, Bruce Springsteen and dozens of other artists.

The program will also include video clips of Jackie performing with Country Hall of Fame members Eddy Arnold, Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, the Everly, Brothers, and Willie Nelson. She will also sign commemorative Hatch Show Print Posters following the program in addition to copies of the newly-released historical collection, "The Sherry Lee Show," of Jackie's early country performances on the radio. Presented in partnership with Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Program ticket included with Museum admission. Free to Museum members.



RELATED STORIES - Nashville

1
GITL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Settles Is The Perfect Musical for Nashville Photo
GITL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Settles Is The Perfect Musical for Nashville

Perhaps without knowing it, McPherson, the show’s creative collective and everyone involved with bringing Girl From The North Country to the stage have created the perfect musical for Nashville’s discerning theater audiences, people who know a thing or two about appreciating music, art and live performance. Only when you begin to leave the theater, perhaps awestruck by what you have just experienced, will you realize the gravity of what you have just seen.

2
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRYs Jennifer Blood Photo
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY's Jennifer Blood

Calling Girl From The North Country a 'jukebox musical' is not only a misnomer, but it completely misses the point of Irish playwright/director Conor McPherson’s acclaimed Broadway musical that features a score by Bob Dylan, according to actress Jennifer Blood, who plays Elizabeth Laine in the national touring company that begins its weeklong stand at Nashville’s Tennessee Performing Arts Center tonight.

3
Tennessee Playwrights Studio Announces Retirement Of Co-Founder & Co-Director Kenley S Photo
Tennessee Playwrights Studio Announces Retirement Of Co-Founder & Co-Director Kenley Smith

Tennessee Playwrights Studio announces retirement of co-founder/co-director Kenley Smith. Read his statement along with thoughts from TPS theatre artists. Kenley Smith, the recent 2024 Theaterati of the Year Recipient, is ready to retire but will continue writing plays and supporting TPS. Molly Breen will continue as director of TPS. Thank Kenley for his contributions to the theatre community.

4
30 Influential Tennesseans Join Lineup Of Conversation Hosts For OZ Arts Nashvilles Annual Photo
30 Influential Tennesseans Join Lineup Of Conversation Hosts For OZ Arts Nashville's Annual Signature Benefit

Join Mayor Freddie O'Connell, MNPS Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle, T Bone Burnett, and more for dynamic discussions at OZ Arts Nashville's annual signature benefit, 'Conversations at OZ' on February 21, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Jackie DeShannon to Discuss Her Career and Country Music Roots at the Country Music Hall of Fame MuseumJackie DeShannon to Discuss Her Career and Country Music Roots at the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum
Tennessee Playwrights Studio Announces Retirement Of Co-Founder & Co-Director Kenley SmithTennessee Playwrights Studio Announces Retirement Of Co-Founder & Co-Director Kenley Smith
30 Influential Tennesseans Join Lineup Of Conversation Hosts For OZ Arts Nashville's Annual Signature Benefit30 Influential Tennesseans Join Lineup Of Conversation Hosts For OZ Arts Nashville's Annual Signature Benefit
Rediscover Oneself With THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN At The Roxy Regional Theatre, February 8 Through February 24Rediscover Oneself With THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN At The Roxy Regional Theatre, February 8 Through February 24

Videos

Meet the Actors from MRS KRISHNAN'S PARTY at Tennessee Performing Arts Center Video
Meet the Actors from MRS KRISHNAN'S PARTY at Tennessee Performing Arts Center
Watch a Trailer for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Coming to TPAC in April Video
Watch a Trailer for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Coming to TPAC in April
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at AFTER MIDNIGHT at Paper Mill Playhouse
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
Silent Sky in Nashville Silent Sky
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company (1/26-2/10)PHOTOS
Mysteries and Illusions in Nashville Mysteries and Illusions
Filming Station (11/04-3/31)
The Ruminants in Nashville The Ruminants
Austin Peay State University (2/08-2/11)
The Iliad, The Odyssey, and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less in Nashville The Iliad, The Odyssey, and All of Greek Mythology in 99 Minutes or Less
Mills-Pate Arts Center (2/09-2/18)
Hadestown in Nashville Hadestown
Tennessee Theatre (3/05-3/10)
Shiners Nashville Cirque Comedy Show in Nashville Shiners Nashville Cirque Comedy Show
Woolworth Theatre (10/05-11/11)
On Your Feet in Nashville On Your Feet
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (4/02-4/02)
Annie in Nashville Annie
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (3/27-3/30)
Frozen in Nashville Frozen
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (5/07-5/18)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Nashville Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (2/13-2/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You