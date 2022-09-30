Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Isabel Tipton-Krispin to Become Executive Managing Director For Nashville Shakespeare Festival

Tipton-Krispin is currently the Senior Manager of Board Relations and DEI Staff Lead at Nashville Ballet.

Sep. 30, 2022  
The Nashville Shakespeare Festival has hired Isabel Tipton-Krispin as their new Executive Managing Director. Isabel Tipton-Krispin will begin with the Festival on October 17, 2022. Denice Hicks, Executive Artistic Director says "everyone at the Nashville Shakespeare Festival is excited to welcome Isabel to lead us into our 35th year!"

Isabel Tipton-Krispin has more than eight years of experience in the arts industry and is currently the Senior Manager of Board Relations and DEI Staff Lead at Nashville Ballet. In her role, Isabel has worked with many aspects of the organization, including board governance, development, arts operations, project management, strategic planning, and diversity, equity, and inclusion leadership. A Racial Equity in Arts Leadership program alumna, Isabel currently serves on the Metro Arts Committee for Antiracism and Equity. Isabel was a 2022 finalist for the Nashville Emerging Leader Awards in the Arts, Music, and Entertainment category. Isabel was formerly the co-president of the Emerge America's Young Leaders Cabinet and Volunteer Field Director for Elizabeth Madeira's 2020 state house campaign in Tennessee District 63.

Isabel is a graduate from the University of Tennessee with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre with a focus in sound design. She participated in over 20 productions, including sound designing, sound engineering, and live mixing several productions at the Clarence Brown Theatre, which is a LORT and Equity theater.

"I am beyond thrilled and honored to be selected as Executive Managing Director at Nashville Shakespeare Festival. I have always admired and have been inspired by the mission of Nashville Shakespeare Festival and greatly look forward to working with the NSF board of directors, Executive Artistic Director Denice Hicks, and the NSF team to continue to build upon the excellent work of the organization. Nashville Shakespeare Festival's programming is an integral part of the arts ecosystem of Nashville, and I couldn't be more excited to be joining the team!" ~ Isabel Tipton-Krispin

