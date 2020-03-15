Frist Art Museum Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The Frist Art Museum will temporarily close through March 31:

Dear Frist Art Museum Community,

In an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, the Frist Art Museum will be closed to the public from Monday, March 16, through Tuesday, March 31. We want to reiterate that there have been no known cases of COVID-19 in connection to the Frist, however, along with many other businesses and places of gathering, we believe closing our space is the right thing to do.

The Frist will continue to monitor guidance from the Metro Public Health Department and the Tennessee Department of Health. Updated information will be posted on the Frist Art Museum website and circulated in our e-newsletter. We look forward to announcing when we will be able to open our doors again.

Thank you,

The Frist Art Museum





