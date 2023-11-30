Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

Frist Art Museum Presents CARVING A NEW TRADITION: THE ART OF LATOYA M. HOBBS, January 26– April 28

The exhibition will be on view in the Frist's Gordon Contemporary Artists Project Gallery from January 26 through April 28, 2024.

By: Nov. 30, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Belmont University Musical Theatre's HELLO, DOLLY! Boasts An Embarrassment of Riches Photo 2 Belmont University Musical Theatre's HELLO, DOLLY!
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards Photo 4 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards

Frist Art Museum Presents CARVING A NEW TRADITION: THE ART OF LATOYA M. HOBBS, January 26– April 28

The Frist Art Museum presents Carving a New Tradition: The Art of LaToya M. Hobbs, an exhibition of recent woodblock prints and mixed-media portraits from the Arkansas-born, Baltimore-based painter and printmaker.

Organized by the Frist Art Museum with Dr. Rebecca VanDiver, associate professor of African American art at Vanderbilt University, the exhibition will be on view in the Frist's Gordon Contemporary Artists Project Gallery from January 26 through April 28, 2024. In her practice, LaToya M. Hobbs explores Black womanhood, family, labor, self-care, and the rich traditions of printmaking while pushing the medium's boundaries. She often uses herself, her family, and friends as subjects in her work to draw attention to the power of representation and legacy.

She has stated, “Though I'm presenting the work through the lens of my own experience, I champion the everyday woman while addressing the themes of motherhood, family, and the connection one has to the physical spaces they occupy.” Much of Hobbs's art begins with photographs of her subjects, many made during collaborative photoshoots with her husband Ariston Jacks. After a multistep preparatory process, she begins carving and painting. “Hobbs favors relief printmaking, in which one carves away material from a surface to create an image,” writes guest curator Dr. VanDiver.

Hobbs goes further, noting that “the act of carving and its removal of material carries symbolic meaning related to the carving away of negativity and stereotypes needed to reveal the real version of oneself.” In traditional printmaking, an artist carves the matrix—the printing surface—leaving a raised image. Ink is then applied to the matrix, paper is pressed to its surface, and then the paper and matrix are run through a printing press to create a print. “While Hobbs does create traditional woodblock prints, she also carves a new tradition by displaying the painted print matrixes themselves as finished art objects,” notes VanDiver.

Opening Program Friday, January 26
Conversation: LaToya M. Hobbs with Dr. Rebecca VanDiver
12:00–1:00 p.m.
Auditorium
Free; first come, first seated Join LaToya M. Hobbs and exhibition curator Dr. Rebecca VanDiver for this conversation about Hobbs's artistic practice, influences, and the exhibition.  



Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Nashville

1
Geoff Sobelle Brings FOOD to Oz Arts Nashville Photo
Geoff Sobelle Brings FOOD to Oz Arts Nashville

Although Geoff Sobelle’s life currently focuses on food – or, more aptly, FOOD – he admits that he’s never considered himself a “foodie.” In fact, he’s never really used the term. “I have two toddlers at home,” he says. “So, we don’t go out to restaurants very much at all, and that seems a big part of being a foodie. With toddlers, my life has changed.”

2
COLLEGIATE THEATRICS: Logan Purcell of Middle Tennessee State University Photo
COLLEGIATE THEATRICS: Logan Purcell of Middle Tennessee State University

We continue to celebrate the return of Collegiate Theatrics with an interview featuring one of our favorites from the theatre department at Middle Tennessee State University in nearby Murfreesboro: Logan Purcell, a native of Gallatin, Tennessee, who will be graduating in 2025. We know Logan from his onstage appearances in MTSU’s productions of Fun Home, Cabaret and Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella in which his talents were on prominent display.

3
OZ Arts Set To Host Geoff Sobelles Multi-Sensory Spectacle FOOD For An Exclusive Two-week Photo
OZ Arts Set To Host Geoff Sobelle's Multi-Sensory Spectacle FOOD For An Exclusive Two-week Engagement

Immerse yourself in the sensational theatrical experience of FOOD at OZ Arts Nashville. Created by Geoff Sobelle, this multi-sensory spectacle explores the relationship between humans and the food we eat. Tickets available now.

4
From January 2009: Denice Hicks, A Life in the Theater Photo
From January 2009: Denice Hicks, A Life in the Theater

Denice Hicks is a national treasure who's been hiding out in plain sight in Nashville, Tennessee, for more than a quarter century. One of the most sought-after actors and directors in town, she has appeared on virtually every stage and her exquisite talents have been enjoyed by audiences and fellow theatre-types since her first Music City appearance as a cast member at the now-defunct Opryland USA theme park.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY Video
Watch Sara Bareilles Perform 'She Used to Be Mine' on TODAY
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Get a First Look at Nick Fradiani as 'Neil Diamond - Then' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere Video
The Company of SPAIN Discusses the Show's Off-Broadway Premiere
View all Videos

Nashville SHOWS
The Sound of Music in Nashville The Sound of Music
Source One Five (12/15-12/17)Tracker
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Nashville On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (4/02-4/02)
Wicked in Nashville Wicked
Historic Tennessee Theatre (1/10-1/21)
Mysteries and Illusions in Nashville Mysteries and Illusions
Filming Station (11/04-12/30)
Frozen in Nashville Frozen
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (5/07-5/18)
Beetlejuice in Nashville Beetlejuice
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (3/12-3/17)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Nashville To Kill a Mockingbird
Tennessee Theatre (4/02-4/07)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Nashville Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium (1/20-1/21)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Nashville Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (2/13-2/18)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Nashville The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Tennessee Performing Arts Center (1/19-1/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You