Friday 5(+1): Shelby Anderson and Mike Wargo from THE DATE

Zach Leon's New Musical Has Workshop Performance April 14-16 at Playhouse 615

Apr. 13, 2023  

Friday 5(+1): Shelby Anderson and Mike Wargo from THE DATE Playhouse 615 hosts a workshop production of Zach Leon's musical The Date this weekend, April 14-16. Located at 11920 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet, Playhouse 615 is the latest theatrical endeavor by Joel Meriwether and Ann Street Kavanaugh.

Leon's The Date stars Shelby Anderson and Mike Wargo. A staged reading of Leon's Buke's Island was presented in March at Café Coco.

Anderson and Wargo took part in our continuing Friday 5(+1) interview feature, to share some background about themselves and to suggest why they think you should come see The Date at Playhouse 615.

Shelby Anderson

Shelby Anderson is so excited to be back at Playhouse 615! Her previous roles include the Connie in Love, Sex, and the IRS, a Lady-in-Waiting in Once Upon a Mattress, and Edith in Blithe Spirit. She also played Athena in Zach's freshman musical Buke's Island. Shelby wants to thank her friends and family for their support and love. Enjoy the show!

Shelby Anderson

What was your first live onstage taste of theater? I watched Shrek: The Musical with my high school choir and knew I just had to be Fiona one day. My first role was Athena in Buke's Island.

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? Listening to Taylor Swift while I do my makeup.

What's your most memorable the show must go on moment? In Miracle in Bedford Falls, I played the Salvation Army lady and my main prop was the red bucket. During one of our final performances, one of my castmates couldn't see where he was going and kicked my bucket halfway across the stage. Somewhere out there is a recording of me chasing after that stupid red bucket while having to stay in character and give my cast mate the stink eye.

What is your dream role? I've already mentioned Fiona in Shrek: The Musical, but we can also add the Witch from Into the Woods.

Who is your theatrical crush? Jeremy Jordan.

Why should people come see THE DATE? It's so raw. Everyone is going to feel like we've had cameras on them and watched all the intimate parts of their own relationships.

Mike Wargo

Mike Wargo

Born and raised in Indiana, Mike Wargo makes his Playhouse 615 debut after performances as the Reverend in My Songs on the Play, Charles Cooper in 8: the Play, and Jaxon in Buke's Island. Mike hopes you enjoy the show!

What was your first live onstage taste of theater? Playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk in a live reading of the Avengers - or if you're looking for first experience seeing live theater: the touring company of Jesus Christ Superstar with Ted Neeley reprising the title role.

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? A shot of whiskey and vocal warmups with alphabet aerobics by Blackalicious.

What's your most memorable the show must go on moment? Going through the Buke's Island show after half the cast got Covid-19.

What is your dream role? Sweeney Todd or Stanley Kowalski from A Streetcar Named Desire.

Who is your theatrical crush? Renee Elise Goldsberry.

Why should people come see THE DATE? People should see The Date to hopefully laugh and remember what it feels like when they first fall in love.



Friday 5(+1): Shelby Anderson and Mike Wargo from THE DATE
April 13, 2023

