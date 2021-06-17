Friday 5(+1): HPAC's World Premiere Production of Michael Kurek's DEAR MISS BARRETT

Nashville-based composer Michael Kurek's original musical Dear Miss Barrett has its world premiere production at Hendersonville Performing Arts Company, opening tonight, Friday, June 18, and continuing at the theatre through June 27.

"My show is about the amazing love story of 19th century English poets, Robert and Elizabeth Barrett Browning - she of the famous sonnet, 'How Do I Love Thee?'," Kurek explains. "The New York Browning Society has taken up my show as a project and [has] already sponsored two readings at the National Arts Club in New York."

We welcome back our regular feature, The Friday 5 (+1), with today's opportunity to get to know four members of the Dear Miss Barrett cast better before the curtain goes up on the show's world premiere production. Crystal Kurek, Deron Ryan Martel, Kimberly Rye and Tyler Evick offer their answers to our queries and tell you why they expect to see you in the audience of Dear Miss Barrett over the next two weekends.

Crystal Kurek

Crystal Kurek (Elizabeth Barrett)

What was your first "live onstage taste" of theater? The first show I remember seeing was Show Boat at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta. My first onstage performance was as a Siamese child in The King and I with Shirley Jones at the same Fox Theatre.

What is your favorite preshow ritual? One of my preshow rituals is to read a letter that Martha Graham wrote to Agnes DeMille. It reminds me that the most important thing is to be a vessel for the work in the present moment. I've heard that this letter might be fake, but regardless, it is very wise and empowering.

What has been your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? When I was playing Mary Poppins and reached into my carpet bag for the tape measure, and it wasn't there (my magical helper had been blocked by a set piece)! I don't remember what I said, but I think I measured Jane and Michael with some sort of hand flourish. Thankfully, my magical helper was able to get there in time for all of the other tricks!

What is your dream role? One of my dream roles is Julie Jordan in Carousel.

Who is your theatrical crush? Julie Andrews is my favorite! But my current theater crush at the moment is actually my husband, Michael Kurek, for writing the beautiful Dear Miss Barrett. Not only has he composed and arranged all the music, he has written all the lyrics as well as the script.

Why should people come see Dear Miss Barrett? Dear Miss Barrett is like no other show that I can think of. It leaps back and forth through time between two love stories, one in the Victorian era, one in the Modern era. The music is gorgeous and reflects the time period it's in. There is love and heartache but also whimsy and humor. The love story itself between Victorian poets Elizabeth Barrett (who wrote "How Do I Love Thee") and Robert Browning is desperately romantic yet is not well known in our day. I think audience members will be fascinated by this real-life romance.

Deron Ryan Martel

Deron Ryan Martel (Robert Browning)

What was your first "live onstage taste" of theater? Sophomore year of high school (Pope John Paul II - 2003). The theatre department hadn't quite developed to the point of presenting full musical productions, so we had a bit of a variety show. The following year we presented State Fair and I was hooked at that point!

What is your favorite preshow ritual? I know it sounds cliché, but I literally find a quiet area and think about my character, what got me to this point in my stage career, and how fortunate I am to be able to do what I do. It can get pretty deep, but it definitely keeps me grounded and in the now!

What has been your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? This is a tough one. I'd have to say a cringe and "gotta push through" moment for me was during HPAC's 2019 production of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. During the number, "Sobbin' Women," I completely blanked on my lyrics. I mean completely. So, what do I do instead of freezing up in front of a sold-out crowd? I made an entire verse up (which didn't even rhyme). I'm pretty sure it had nothing to do with the song either. My brothers on stage were doing their best to stay in character and not laugh. I walked off stage and spent all of intermission belly-laughing at that gaffe.

What is your dream role? I have been lucky and blessed enough to knock a few off of my bucket list. My dream roles are Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, which I had the honor of portraying in 2015, The Phantom in any version of The Phantom of the Opera (the character is just so tragic and beautiful), and the title role in Jekyll & Hyde.

Who is your theatrical crush? I've actually never given this one much thought. At all. I'm going to go with an answer which I know some will think is cheesy, BUT it is completely true. My fiancé, Kayla. Which counts because as parents we are constantly entertaining our baby boy! And he is by far the best audience member we could ask for (insert smiley and heart emoji here).

Why should people come see Dear Miss Barrett? It's not often that you can witness the world premiere or initial run of a theatrical work. One of the biggest keys to this show is its ability to connect with theater lovers of all styles. Musically, it connects classical and contemporary styles, and the staging is absolutely brilliant. It allows the audience to be drawn in with both historical and heart-warming stories. The show is so well-written and includes an amazing cast!

Kimberly Rye

Kimberly Rye (Sarah Martin)

What was your first "live onstage taste" of theater? I owe this one to my mom! We were gifted tickets to the 2006 production of Annie at The Renaissance Center in Dickson. As soon as those orphans came out and started dancing with mop buckets I looked at her and said, "I can do that." I was totally blown away. I had no idea that I even wanted to perform for a living, but when I saw those lights, dancers, and costumes I knew that's where I belonged. She drove me to the very next audition they held and I never looked back. That was it.

What is your favorite preshow ritual? A good stretch, some calming music, a HUGE bottle of water, and - this might be a funny one - a handful of Original Lays Potato Chips. Something about the oils they are coated with makes the vocal cords slick and relaxed. Miss Barrett is a big sing for me, so this ritual is going to be essential this week.

What has been your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? During a play when I was in college. I was playing a little girl climbing on chairs and hopping on top of boxes, a chair totally fell out from under me and knocked the wind out of me completely. I delivered the rest of the scene lying flat on my back with my scene partner and I both trying not to laugh. Got a nasty bruise, but a hilarious memory!

What's your dream role? I would absolutely love to play Anya in the musical Anastasia. The music in that film is the first music I ever remember singing. I think I was about five-years-old the first time I heard my mother say, "Man, they need to put this movie on Broadway." I guess she was right!

Who is your theatrical crush? Gavin Creel. If you were a kid in the 2000s you've probably seen him as the singing and dancing waiter in Eloise at the Plaza and finding out that he was a Broadway performer was arguably the best moment of my life. If you haven't listened to him sing "It Only Takes a Moment" from Hello, Dolly! go grab a box of Kleenex and pull it up on Spotify immediately.

Why should people come see Dear Miss Barrett? Dear Miss Barrett to me is all about dreams. My character Sarah is so caught up in the fantasy she's envisioned for her future that she sometimes forgets to be present in the moment, but she soon realizes that the dream she's been reaching for is already right around her. So if you've ever had a dream, ever been in love, or just want to hear some gorgeous music, you should make your way over to Hendersonville Performing Arts Company this weekend and next to catch this beautiful show.

Tyler Evick

Tyler Evick (Henry Lane)

What was your first "live onstage taste' of theater? I grew up doing Easter and Christmas musicals at my church from birth on, but my first musical outside of church was Oliver! I was in the first grade. I played an orphan and one of Fagin's gang. I had my first solo in the song "Food, Glorious Food" where I yelled the word "MARVELOUS!"

What is your favorite pre-show ritual? I like to get to the theater early and spend some quiet time, walking the stage and seeing my props. Right before I go on, I like to bend over and stretch and then jump up and down a few times to loosen up and get my blood pumping.

What has been your most memorable "the show must go on" moment? While doing Jesus Christ Superstar with Street Theatre Company, I started to lose my voice. Playing Pilate was a real acting and singing stretch for me, and I pushed through the final performance. When I finished my final line of singing for the show, I could barely get a whisper out. But practice gets you into muscle memory, and that can do a lot for a tired or lost voice!

What is your dream role? Phantom in Phantom of the Opera. It was the first Broadway-style show I had ever seen and I was "smitten and fascinated" (a line from Dear Miss Barrett). One day I will wear the mask.

Who is your theatrical crush? So many. But the velvet voice of Gavin Creel would be a top choice. And he is such a nice person. At the stage door he will chat and talk with the audience members who stay after for an autograph. One of the nicest Broadway actors I have come across at stage door.

Why should people come see Dear Miss Barrett? It is not often that the Nashville community gets to be a part of premiering a piece of musical theater, and the audiences here get to be a part of that experience with our production! In live theater, the audience is a character of the show's performance. Their feedback through the show informs the performances on stage. And how cool is it to say you saw it first!! Also the music is just beautiful!

Synopsis: Sarah Martin, 24, manages a rare-book shop/tea room in an American city. She adores all things Victorian and dreams of living in a more civilized era. Her "kindred spirit across time" is Victorian English poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning. In1845, Elizabeth dreams of escaping the dark London room where, in frail health, she is kept a virtual prisoner by her domineering Papa. Forbidden by Papa ever to marry, Elizabeth receives an extraordinary fan letter from the young, rising literary star, Robert Browning. In the present, Sarah receives an equally extraordinary offer from her boyfriend Henry, and two fabulous love stories unfold back and forth across time. Based upon the true love story of Robert and Elizabeth Barrett Browning, who is famous for the sonnet "How Do I Love Thee."

For more information about Dear Miss Barrett, go to the musical's website at www.dearmissbarrett.com.

Dear Miss Barrett. Music, lyrics and book by Michael Kurek. Directed by Jake Cannon. Music direction by Kelsi Fulton. Presented by Hendersonville Performing Arts Center. 260 W. Main Street, #204, Hendersonville. Telephone (615) 826-6037. Got to www.hpactn.com for further details. Running through June 27.