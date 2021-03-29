Found Movement Group and Kindling Arts Festival Present LOST NASHVILLE Expanded Production

Found Movement Group and Kindling Arts Festival, Nashville's radically unique independent arts incubator, announced today the return of Lost Nashville, a dance-theater experience that invites audiences to engage with local history in multiple locations around the city. Performances will be held on four Saturdays in April and May 2021, with each date featuring its own unique mix of choreographed and theatrical content at different prominent Nashville landmarks and businesses. The production, presented in partnership with the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville, aims to create an exciting "elevated scavenger hunt" experience for audience members as the performing arts industry tests out new formats in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The expanded 2021 presentation of Lost Nashville builds on a workshop production the collaborating companies presented in October 2020. Featuring all-new choreography devised with the dance collective and theatrical sequences featuring a mixture of dancers and local actors, the experiential event is part "choose-your-own adventure," part performance art crawl, and uniquely Nashville through and through. Ultimately, the production hopes to expose the rich, unseen, and sometimes forgotten pieces of the city, and encourages continued support of local businesses.

Tickets are now on sale at "Pay What You Can" pricing with a minimum of $15 per ticket via OvationTix. Ticket holders will be invited to a launch location where their experience will begin. After checking in, participants will receive a clue to their first location, launching them into a two-hour scavenger hunt that includes multiple unique performance sequences, leading them at the end to a grand finale. At each performance location, engaged participants will be prompted to gather pieces of evidence that earn them points and ultimately can enter them to win grand prizes.

Performances of Lost Nashville will comply with safety precautions in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Audience members will be required to socially distance and wear a mask at all times, unless they are consuming food or drink at a location. The performers will all perform masked and will not have physical contact with the audience. Transportation will be required between sites, and guests are encouraged to use ride-sharing services.

"After a year of trial and error, working through COVID and reinventing Lost, we know that change is inevitable," says Stacie Flood-Popp, Founder & Artistic Director of Found Movement Group. "The very act of live performance is a process of constant reinvention, and we must be willing to face challenges creatively. But most of all, we must always find joy and play. In this new version of Lost Nashville, we are incorporating more play and humor alongside a deeper exploration of local history. We invite our community to play along, enjoy the company of your teammate, and enjoy the experience of sharing a live performance with your community - from 6 feet away."

Kindling's Producing Artistic Director Daniel Jones is equally delighted to see the return of the production, saying, "Over a year after the Covid-19 pandemic halted nearly all live performances, artists are innovating engaging new performance formats, and it's no surprise that Found Movement Group is at the front of the experimentation for dance-theater works here in Nashville. With Lost Nashville, they invite us to rediscover the wonder that's right here in the community where we live, and appreciate our city even more through its incredible history."

Performances will take place on the following dates:

Saturday, April 10th

Saturday, April 24th

Saturday, May 8th

Saturday, May 22nd

Guests will be asked to arrive between 6:30pm-6:50pm. The experience will begin at 7pm each night and end around 9:30pm. Performances will take place rain or shine, unless there is a threat of particularly severe weather.

This performance is made possible, in part, with funding from the Tennessee Arts Commission. Kindling Arts Festival is a fiscally sponsored project of the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville. For more information, visit foundmovementgroup.com or kindlingarts.com

How to Partner

Lost Nashville aims to fuel the community with unique storytelling, re-imagined interest, and creative collaboration. The creators greatly value the power of partnerships and understand the effects the Covid-19 pandemic is having on local businesses. There are multiple ways local businesses can collaborate on Lost Nashville, including being a host location in the production's "scavenger hunt" style format, providing discounts or swag for guests, or participating as a media sponsor. To learn more about collaboration opportunities and benefits, please email foundmovementgroup1@gmail.com