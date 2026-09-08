Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel & Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum to Open Together in September

NEW! Nashville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel – created in partnership with Dolly Parton and Herschend – and Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum, created by Dolly Parton Productions, will officially debut together on September 29 in Nashville, marking the highly anticipated opening of two new destinations celebrating Dolly’s extraordinary life and legacy.

Dolly Parton’s SongTeller Hotel is Dolly’s love letter to Nashville, featuring 245 unique guest rooms and suites, two live entertainment venues, café and vibrant spaces designed to celebrate Dolly’s career and the spirit of Music City. Rooted in Dolly’s lifelong connection to music and artistry, entertainment takes center stage at SongTeller Hotel, anchoring the guest experience with two distinctive live entertainment venues, Jolene’s and Parton’s Live. Jolene’s, situated on the top floor of the hotel, comes alive nightly with performances from Music City’s rising singers and songwriters, complemented by expertly crafted cocktails, elevated small plates and decadent desserts. On the hotel’s second floor, Parton’s Live offers an intimate introduction to Nashville’s songwriting culture through writers’ rounds, songwriter sessions and rising-star showcases, immersing guests in the art of storytelling and the craft of songwriting, paired with shareable plates, indulgent desserts and seasonal cocktails.

Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum, spanning the entirety of the hotel’s third floor, offers an immersive journey through Dolly’s life, music and legacy, bringing personal stories and rarely seen pieces of her collection together through interactive exhibits and thoughtfully curated experiences. Utilizing the latest technology, and filmed earlier this year, Dolly herself will guide guests through her life story. A newly released museum floor plan (see below) teases what guests can expect as the experience takes them through Dolly’s life and career, beginning with a recreation of the small cabin where she grew up in the Great Smoky Mountains and continuing through the people, places and moments that shaped her journey.

Beginning September 14, when guest reservations open for SongTeller Hotel, the venues will come alive with a dynamic lineup of live performances and entertainment programming, including Dolly Parton’s family members and emerging artists. Parton’s cousin Richie Owens will perform September 16 at Parton’s Live, with Parton’s niece Jada Star launching her twice-weekly artist-in-residence September 17 and September 19. Additionally, SongTeller Hotel is partnering with FEMcountry - the platform founded by veteran music industry executive Leslie Fram to champion women in music - to spotlight established female artists and songwriters through monthly performances in Parton’s Live.

Tickets for events in Parton’s Live can be booked HERE. Tickets for events in Jolene’s can be booked HERE. Dedicated Instagram pages found HERE and HERE for the latest announcements. Group bookings and information on special events can be found HERE.

Beginning Tuesday, September 29, tickets for Dolly’s Life of Many Colors Museum are available for purchase HERE. The Museum is available for private events, including weddings, receptions, and business gatherings. For more information click HERE.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add as a preferred source

Don't Miss a Nashville News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming