Daniel Catán's FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS Comes to the Nashville Opera

Nashville Opera launches the second half of its 23.24 Season - JOURNEY - with Daniel Catán’s Florencia en el Amazonas.

Directed by Nashville Opera CEO & Artistic Director John Hoomes, Florencia will be presented January 26 - 28 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Polk Theater. This acclaimed 2015 production was presented by New York City Opera in conjunction with Nashville Opera at Lincoln Center’s Rose Theater, giving Florencia its New York City and Lincoln Center premieres in 2016.

Soprano Elizabeth Caballero returns to Nashville for the first time since 2019 in the role of Florencia Grimaldi. The cast includes Evelyn Saavedra (as Rosalba), Sandra Eddy (as Paula), Luis Orozco (as Riolobo), César Delgado (as Arcadio), Mark Whatley (as Alvaro), and Ricardo Lugo (as the Captain).

This visionary production leans into the magical realism of Marcela Fuentes-Berain’s libretto with cinematic flair thanks to Barry Steele’s video and lighting designs. The Nashville Opera Orchestra, conducted by Dean Williamson, and the Nashville Opera Chorus, led by Chorusmaster Stephen Carey, round out the production.

Tickets are available from the TPAC and Nashville Opera box offices and start at $30. Student tickets are $20 and may be purchased directly through Nashville Opera with code FloStudent20.