Cumberland County Playhouse Stages Tennessee Premiere of BRIGHT STAR 4/26-6/6

Bright Star - the five-time Tony Award-nominated musical with "a glorious score and moving story," according to Cumberland County Playhouse's producing director Bryce McDonald - opens in Crossville this Friday night, April 26 and continuing through June 6.

"I'm beyond thrilled to bring this glorious new musical to the Playhouse Mainstage," McDonald, who also directs, says. "It's simply a beautiful story with a breathtaking score that's a perfect combination of bluegrass and Broadway."

Grammy, Emmy and Oscar winner Steve Martin provides the book for the musical, which features lyrics by Edie Brickell and a score by both Martin and Brickell.

Inspired by a real event, Bright Star is a sweeping tale of love and redemption set in and around Asheville, North Carolina in the 1920s and 40s. Told with emotional truth through Martin's story and Brickell's music, Bright Star follows aspiring young writer Billy Cane (Ross Griffin, Barefoot in the Park), recently returned from World War II, and Alice Murphy (Christine Rowan, Annie Get Your Gun, 2002), the editor who takes a chance on him. As Billy returns to his childhood home seeking inspiration for his stories, Alice revisits her own small-town past and the secrets she uncovers will change her life forever.

The other principal cast members in Bright Star include Daniel Black (Noises Off) as Daddy Cane, Justin Burr (Forever Plaid) as Stanford Adams, DeAnna Etchison (The Marvelous Wonderettes) as Margo Crawford, Jess Griffin (Sister Act) as Lucy Grant, Chris Hallowes (Forever Plaid) as Jimmy Ray Dobbs, Britt Hancock (The Hunchback of Notre Dame) as Mayor Josiah Dobbs, Playhouse newcomer Jesse Kortus as Daryl Ames, Jason Ross (2019 First Night Award winner for Sweeney Todd) as Daddy Murphy, Weslie Webster (Noises Off) as Mama Murphy, and Grayson Yockey (Legally Blonde) as Dr. Norquist. Malachi Banegas, Cory Clark, Jensen Crain-Foster, Hannah Hays, Rachel Lawrence, Lauren Marshall, Charlie Munday, and Caitlin Schaub round out the ensemble.

The show's music director is Lauren Marshall and the choreographer is Jensen Crain-Foster.

Bright Star was nominated for five Tony Awards and called "a shining achievement" by The New York Times. It received a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding New Broadway Musical and Outstanding Score.

Bright Star plays on the Mainstage through June 6. Tickets may be purchased at (931) 484-5000 or online at www.ccplayhouse.com.





