BWW Q&A: Jessica Wells, Karl Ripka of Role4Initiative at Consider This Theater Company

Consider This Theater Company is proud to present the debut of the original play, Role4Initiative", written by Jessica Wells and Karl Ripka! Performances will be from September 14th - October 1st at Mills-Pate Arts Center. Thursdays - Saturdays will be at 7:30 p.m.

Sundays will be at 2:00 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to show time. Tickets are $15. There is a small processing fee for purchases with a card. Tickets are available online at mpactn.com. The show will also be streamed for those who cannot attend in person.

Our story unfolds as six friends gather around the table to play a game of Dungeons & Dragons. Emotions flare as personalities clash, and the group struggles to form a cohesive team. Simultaneously, their powerful yet precocious characters navigate the perils of the realms while conforming to the will of their players…mostly.

When the evil hag/enchantress Arcwyn abducts the much beloved Princess of Dwent, our heroes embark on a noble quest to rescue her. Foes both real and imagined conspire to thwart the party on their journey, but the greatest challenge may come from within…

What inspired you to write Role4Initiative and how did the idea originate?

Karl and I have played in a D&D campaign together for years (he as DM, myself as a player). While Karl has played D&D for decades, I’m far newer to the game, with a background based primarily in theatre. In talking about our campaign one morning in June of 2020, we wondered what it would look like to create a play about D&D… Three years later, here we are! A lot of inspiration came from characters and memorable moments of our own campaign, as well as classic tropes of the gaming world. Essentially, Role4Initiative is the combination of our two worlds; Karl’s passion for the game, and mine for the stage. We also wanted less D&D savvy audience members to walk away having learned enough to perhaps spark an interest in playing! There have been plenty of interpretations of Dungeons & Dragons in the media over the last several years, but not many that offer a realistic example of what it’s like to play with a group or how to do so. We think our production could help bridge that gap between theatre goers and gamers.

How did you balance the writing process between the two of you?

It was truly a collaborative process. We really only worked on the script when we were together, typically while travelling for work. We’d talk through plot, characters, and dialogue, and I’d type while Karl drove, often resulting in a wrong turn that had us lost in some new city!

How was the transition from taking the show from the page to the stage?

It was quite an interesting process. We wanted to stay true to the mechanics of the game, but in a way that wouldn’t bore an audience. The turn-based combat elements could have easily become tedious, but with clever lighting, sound, and continued engagement from all actors at all times, we think it paid off. There were also elements that we had to scrap along the way: certain moments or effects that we’d dreamed up in the writing process, but didn’t translate well for live theatre.

What elements of the show do you think will appeal to both D&D players and non-gamers alike?

Our actors are simply fun to watch! From comedy to combat, they’ve done a marvelous job engaging audiences of all demographics. The characters in the “real world” are quite relatable - everyone has encountered people that resemble these archetypes. And if nothing else, the lighting design, and original score by Matthew Guptill and Tyson Pate are enough to wow any crowd!

What does someone who's never played a game of D&D need to know before seeing the show?

Honestly, nothing! Making sure that those without any prior knowledge of the game could enjoy the show as well was a huge priority for us in all aspects of production, from writing to staging. The dialogue, lighting, and blocking work together to guid audience members of all gaming experience levels through the world we’ve created and ensure they follow the story.

What can the audience expect from the performances at Mills-Pate Arts Center?

A hilariously good time, and at least a bit more knowledge of Dungeons & Dragons than when they walked in!




