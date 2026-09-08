1960s and 1970s Revue ONE HIT WONDERFUL! is Coming to The Williamson County Performing Arts Center

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The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department is inviting audiences to relive the soundtrack of a generation with One Hit Wonderful!, an all-new original musical revue. It only takes one song to take you back. Before playlists and streaming, there were the songs everyone knew by heart. The songs that filled dance floors, blasted through car speakers, and became the soundtrack of our lives.

This high-energy production celebrates the one-hit wonders of the 1960s and 1970s that soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Featuring iconic songs, rich harmonies, a live band of professional Nashville musicians, and WCPAC favorites Craig Robinson and Miracle Ham, One Hit Wonderful! brings the unforgettable hits that defined a generation back to the stage.

While the show celebrates one-hit wonders, Victoria Reed is anything but one herself. One Hit Wonderful! is Reed's fourth original musical revue for WCPAC, following What the World Needs Now: The Music of Burt Bacharach, A Salute to the Tonys, and this spring's sold-out hit, Sweet Soul Music.

Audiences will enjoy timeless favorites like "Brandy (You're a Fine Girl)," "Sugar, Sugar," "Harper Valley P.T.A.," "Play That Funky Music," and "Afternoon Delight," plus many more songs that will have you singing along from the very first note.

"Everyone has that one song that instantly transports them back to a special memory," said Reed. "We created One Hit Wonderful! to celebrate those moments and the music that continues to connect generations." One Hit Wonderful! runs October 16-18, with performances Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m.

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