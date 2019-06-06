WISTA to present 9 to 5 The Musical 6/7-15, 2019

Montreal theatre fans, take a memo: WISTA's upcoming production, 9 to 5 The Musical is headed to the West Island. The show will run for 6 performances from June 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15 at 7:30 PM, as well as June 15 at 1:30 PM at the Louise Chalmers Theatre (501 Boulevard St. Jeans, Pointe-Claire, QC).



Based on the hit 1980s movie starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Dolly Parton, 9 to 5 The Musical tells the story of three female coworkers pushed to their boiling point by their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical boss. After an evening of fantasizing how they'd each take him down, friendships are made, coffees are poisoned, and barriers are broken when the three women find themselves holding their boss captive, giving them the power to change their workplace for the better.



Set in 1979, this story brings with it all the flair of the decade, along with a story that speaks to audiences 40 years later as we continue to navigate similar issues of gender inequality in the workplace in this era of #MeToo and #TimesUp. With a Grammy and Tony nominated score by the incomparable Dolly Parton and a cast of 29 talented performers, this hilarious and high-energy show will show audiences that "there's a great new world out there, for those who dare to claim it".



"I have been so fortunate to work on this story about women building each other up, creating a supportive community, and driving change. Seeing this mirrored with our team in the rehearsal process speaks to the powerful message of this show," says Julianna Astorino, Director.



Join us for a show about shattering the glass ceiling that will keep you laughing and feeling good long past the curtain call! Tickets are now available through www.WISTA.ca/tickets.



ABOUT WISTA:

WISTA (West Island Theatre Association) is a non-profit community theatre group founded in 2006 that allows individuals between the ages of 17 and 29 to interact and perform in the wonderful world of musical theatre. WISTA's main goal is to keep alive the passions of an energetic combination of singers, dancers, technicians and musicians by giving them a space to use and develop their skills. WISTA is a 4-time Montreal English Theatre Award (META) nominee for Outstanding Community Production.

