Virginie Brunelle to Debut New Dance Work SANS QUOI NOUS CRÈVERONS

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After Fables, in which she explored women's personal and collective struggles, choreographer Virginie Brunelle continues her committed work with a powerful new creation, presented by Danse Danse from April 14 to 18, 2026, at the Place des Arts' Cinquième Salle. In Sans quoi nous crèverons, she dives into the heart of contemporary chaos and dehumanization, where each breath, each muscular quiver reminds us of the urgency of reconnecting with what is essential.

On stage, five performers embody a powerful collective force, moving through tensions and release, surges of energy and pauses. The choreography unfolds in a series of dynamic tableaux, carried by visceral, precise, and intensely embodied movement, revealing the deep connection between the dancers.

Buoyed by Laurier Rajotte's organic music, the show resonates like a liberating cry against alienation, a physical and emotional response to the slow erosion of our human condition. More than just an observation, the work is an invitation to live life to the fullest, to find a form of salvation in the body and in others.

Once again reaffirming her place among the most unique voices on the contemporary dance scene, Virginie Brunelle takes an incisive look at a planet in hypertension with this new show. Her compelling choreography is a vibrant battle for love and solidarity.

2026 TOUR

April 9, 2026 — Laval, Maison des arts

April 11, 2026 — Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, SPEC du Haut-Richelieu

April 14–18, 2026 — Montreal, Cinquième Salle

April 23, 2026 — Mamer (Luxembourg), Kinneksbond – Centre Culturel Mamer

July 2 — Charlevoix, Festival International du Domaine Forget

July 16 — Montreal, Théâtre de Verdure, Parc La Fontaine

October 6 — Drummondville, Maison des arts Desjardins Drummondville

October 7 — Victoriaville, Le carré 150

October 21 — Joliette, Centre Desjardins

October 28 — Rimouski, Spect'Art Salle Desjardins-TELUS

November 10 — Montreal, Maison de la Culture Janine-Sutto