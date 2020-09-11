Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Segal Centre's BROADWAY HAPPY HOUR Returns With Nick Burgess and Lisa Rubin

The pair gave a little preview of Saturday's show.

Sep. 11, 2020  

Segal Centre's Broadway Happy Hour has returned!

An all new episode was posted featuring Nick Burgess and Lisa Rubin, who gave a little preview of Saturday's show.

The Broadway Happy Hour episode was streamed live last night, September 10.

Check out the episode below!

