VIDEO: Segal Centre to Pause Online Programming in July to Plan For Re-Opening

Article Pixel Jun. 23, 2020  

June 21 would've marked the end of the Segal Centre's 2019-2020 season, which was cut short due to the health crisis.

The venue has released a video update, regarding the pausing of its online programming in July to make plans for re-opening.

The Segal Centre's team says that they will also be taking this time to engage in several internal conversations and consultations on how they can make the Segal Centre even more welcoming to all.

"We are continually working towards our long-term commitment of opening our doors to the entire population, without any discrimination," the statement says.

Watch the video update below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


