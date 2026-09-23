Terrell Edwards: A NIGHT OF MOTOWN to Play Anvil Theatre
The crooner delivers renditions of classics from The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and Earth, Wind & Fire.
Celebrate one of the most uplifting and memorable times in music history and be transported back to the golden era of soul with “A Night of Motown,” featuring the incomparable Terrell Edwards, Saturday, October 24, 2026 at the Anvil Theatre in New Westminster.
Defining a generation and celebrating the timeless sounds of Detroit, A Night of Motown is an electric concert experience. Fronted by the smooth, velvet vocals of world-class crooner Terrell Edwards, the evening delivers a high-energy journey through the definitive hits of legendary artists like The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire and many more.
Edwards flawlessly blends the slick choreography, undeniable nostalgia, and sophisticated showmanship of classic Motown with a fresh, contemporary energy. This show boasts a large band, dancers and back up singers bringing a foot-stomping, sing-along celebration of the rhythm and blues that shaped a generation.
Terrell Edwards, known for his velvety voice often described as the “perfect blend of Sinatra and Motown,” brings legendary artists back to life with his soulful, seductive voice and clever new renditions of classic American standards. Hailed as “a must-see talent” by Jay Leno, Terrell's captivating stage presence has been enchanting audiences around the globe for years with his unique blend of classic jazz, rhythm and blues, standards, and engaging storytelling.
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