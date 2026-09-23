Terrell Edwards: A NIGHT OF MOTOWN to Play Anvil Theatre

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Celebrate one of the most uplifting and memorable times in music history and be transported back to the golden era of soul with “A Night of Motown,” featuring the incomparable Terrell Edwards, Saturday, October 24, 2026 at the Anvil Theatre in New Westminster.



Defining a generation and celebrating the timeless sounds of Detroit, A Night of Motown is an electric concert experience. Fronted by the smooth, velvet vocals of world-class crooner Terrell Edwards, the evening delivers a high-energy journey through the definitive hits of legendary artists like The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, Earth, Wind & Fire and many more.

Edwards flawlessly blends the slick choreography, undeniable nostalgia, and sophisticated showmanship of classic Motown with a fresh, contemporary energy. This show boasts a large band, dancers and back up singers bringing a foot-stomping, sing-along celebration of the rhythm and blues that shaped a generation.

Terrell Edwards, known for his velvety voice often described as the “perfect blend of Sinatra and Motown,” brings legendary artists back to life with his soulful, seductive voice and clever new renditions of classic American standards. Hailed as “a must-see talent” by Jay Leno, Terrell's captivating stage presence has been enchanting audiences around the globe for years with his unique blend of classic jazz, rhythm and blues, standards, and engaging storytelling.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 18 Hrs 37 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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