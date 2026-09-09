TURANDOT to Open Opéra de Montréal's 2026-2027 Season

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Opéra de Montréal will open its 2026-2027 season with Turandot by Giacomo Puccini, one of the greatest masterpieces in the operatic repertoire, presented from September 26 to October 4 at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier. This spectacular co-production by Washington National Opera, The Dallas Opera and Opéra de Montréal brings together the Orchestre Métropolitain, a large chorus, dancers and an international cast of more than 150 artists, technicians and production team members in a retrofuturist staging by Francesca Zambello.

Audiences will hear Puccini's famous aria Nessun dorma, as well as a new ending created by American composer Christopher Tin and librettist Susan Soon He Stanton.

'Turandot powerfully embodies what Opéra de Montréal has stood for over the past twenty years: the ambition of the grand repertoire, the audacity of creation and the desire to make opera resonate with our times. This monumental production, enriched by a new ending, opens our season with an artistic statement that brings people together and looks to the future.' - Michel Beaulac, Artistic Director, Opéra de Montréal

Turandot, Giacomo Puccini's final opera, remained unfinished at the time of his death in 1924. Puccini left sketches for the ending, which over the years gave rise to several completions. For this production, audiences will discover the conclusion commissioned by Washington National Opera from Christopher Tin and Susan Soon He Stanton, which premiered at the Kennedy Center in May 2024.

About Turandot

In a kingdom where fear is wielded as a banner, Princess Turandot imposes a ruthless challenge: every suitor must solve three riddles or face death. Captivated by this elusive figure, Prince Calaf accepts the trial at the risk of his own life.

As the crowd calls for blood and power tightens its grip, an impossible love struggles to emerge. Between violence, desire and redemption, the fate of Calaf and Turandot will be sealed at the heart of a city where no one sleeps.

A 'Nessun Dorma' Benefit Evening Honouring Michel Beaulac

Michel Beaulac has played a profound and lasting role in shaping the artistic identity of the Opéra de Montréal and in elevating its profile across Québec, Canada, and internationally. His tenure has been defined by a bold commitment to contemporary creation, to the artists of Québec and Canada, and to the continued renewal and vitality of the operatic repertoire.

On Saturday, September 26, the opening performance of Turandot will begin at the exceptional time of 6 p.m. to welcome the 'Nessun Dorma' benefit evening dedicated to Michel Beaulac's artistic legacy. For more than twenty years, the Artistic Director - Zhao-Ionescu Family has helped shape Opéra de Montréal's creative evolution and its influence on the Montreal, Quebec and Canadian stages.

The 'Nessun Dorma' evening will bring together donors and partners. Funds raised will help carry forward this legacy of excellence and support Opéra de Montréal's mission.

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