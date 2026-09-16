BURY THE HATCHET to Open at Anvil Theatre
Out of the Forest Theatre's UK ensemble blends gallows humor with folk music to revisit America's infamous murder case.
A genre bending hit play from the UK, Bury the Hatchet is a lively and informative, multi-award-winning theatrical production by the ensemble Out of the Forest Theatre. The play re-examines the infamous 1892 Lizzie Borden murder case by blending dark gallows humour, vaudevillian horror, and courtroom drama with a live soundtrack of bluegrass music and traditional murder ballads. Don't miss this clever, imaginative, engaging, and must see production, Saturday, October 17 at The Anvil Theatre in New Westminster.
BC. Andrew Borden and his wife Abby are found dead in Fall River, Massachusetts, August 1892. Their daughter Lizzie is the main suspect. Tried but acquitted of the crime, the story goes that she wielded the axe that killed them. Overnight, she becomes America's original “mad, bad and dangerous to know” icon.
Set to bluegrass music and murder ballads, Bury the Hatchet fuses gallows humour with vaudevillian horror to re-examine one of history's most infamous murder cases.
Out Of The Forest Theatre is a UK based, multi-award-winning ensemble-based company. They take misremembered or forgotten stories from history, set them to folk music, and use them as a lens to better understand today. Irreverently presented, knee slapping, historical theatre with a modern revisionist twist.
The 2026/2027 Anvil Theatre Presents series features award-winning artists from near and far. Innovative. Captivating. Awe-inspiring. This season, discover something new…something classic…something for everyone. The Anvil Theatre is the place to be.
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