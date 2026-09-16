BURY THE HATCHET to Open at Anvil Theatre

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A genre bending hit play from the UK, Bury the Hatchet is a lively and informative, multi-award-winning theatrical production by the ensemble Out of the Forest Theatre. The play re-examines the infamous 1892 Lizzie Borden murder case by blending dark gallows humour, vaudevillian horror, and courtroom drama with a live soundtrack of bluegrass music and traditional murder ballads. Don't miss this clever, imaginative, engaging, and must see production, Saturday, October 17 at The Anvil Theatre in New Westminster.

BC. Andrew Borden and his wife Abby are found dead in Fall River, Massachusetts, August 1892. Their daughter Lizzie is the main suspect. Tried but acquitted of the crime, the story goes that she wielded the axe that killed them. Overnight, she becomes America's original “mad, bad and dangerous to know” icon.

Set to bluegrass music and murder ballads, Bury the Hatchet fuses gallows humour with vaudevillian horror to re-examine one of history's most infamous murder cases.

Out Of The Forest Theatre is a UK based, multi-award-winning ensemble-based company. They take misremembered or forgotten stories from history, set them to folk music, and use them as a lens to better understand today. Irreverently presented, knee slapping, historical theatre with a modern revisionist twist.

The 2026/2027 Anvil Theatre Presents series features award-winning artists from near and far. Innovative. Captivating. Awe-inspiring. This season, discover something new…something classic…something for everyone. The Anvil Theatre is the place to be.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 18 Hrs 09 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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