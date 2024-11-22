THE SECRET CHORD: A Leonard Cohen Experience Comes to the Segal Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following multiple sold-out performances in Toronto, Soulpepper brings their concert production of The Secret Chord: A Leonard Cohen Experience to the singer-songwriter’s hometown of Montreal at the Segal Centre from December 8, 2024 to January 12, 2025.

Created by Frank Cox-O'Connell, Marni Jackson, and Mike Ross, and directed by Frank Cox-O'Connell, The Secret Chord immerses audiences in a uniquely powerful celebration of Leonard Cohen's artistry. Known for his introspective lyrics and evocative voice, Cohen's works continue to resonate with fans worldwide. This concert production taps into Cohen’s remarkable ability to illuminate the human experience through song, offering fans an opportunity to connect with his music and legacy anew. His extraordinary life, music, and poetry will be presented with depth and reverence by an extraordinary company of artists including Divine Brown, Evan Buluing, Travis Knights, Andrew Penner, and Emily Schultz accompanied by a five-piece band.

This homage to the Bard of Montreal is a concert-style celebration that features Cohen’s iconic music and poetic voice. This production goes beyond a traditional tribute, exploring his life, legacy, and influence on generations through a blend of storytelling and music. Each song is performed with fresh arrangements and heartfelt interpretations, rekindling the spirit of Cohen’s profound lyrics and melodies.

“A Leonard Cohen retrospective on stage has been long overdue. For fans of his, The Secret Chord is a chance to hear his lyrics and music as if for the first time and rediscover their genius. It’s a moving testament to why he remains one of our county’s greatest music icons,” says Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin.

