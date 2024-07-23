Oktoecho to Present New Concert SAIMANIQ SIVUMUT in Montreal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oktoecho unveils its brand-new concert, Saimaniq Sivumut, which shines a light on the richness of Inuit culture through a bold fusion of traditions and contemporary creations. This show will be presented at the Festival International Présence Autochtone in Montreal on August 7, and at the Festival des traditions du monde in Sherbrooke on August 18.

Since 2010, Oktoecho has been sharing the beauty and depth of this rich ancestral culture through original compositions. Saimaniq Sivumut, which means "Peace towards the future," celebrates the convergence of katajjaq, Inuit drumming, and Ayaya singing with Arab polyrhythms, Japanese and Irish flutes, and electronic music, creating a boundary-breaking musical alchemy.

Under the artistic direction of composer Katia Makdissi-Warren, this concert offers a captivating journey featuring Inuit throat singers and artistic co-directors Lydia Etok and Nina Segalowitz, along with singer Hélène Martel, percussionist Bertil Schulrabe, flutist Michel Dubeau, electronic musician Eryk Warren, and cellist Carla Antoun.

Project KIN with youth

Oktoecho invites youth from Le Squatt d'Ahuntsic Youth Center to participate in Project KIN this summer. During workshops, they will learn percussion, explore Inuit culture, and experience natural sounds. The project is an extension of Saimaniq Sivumut, proudly supported by Caisse Desjardins du Centre-nord de Montréal and presented by the Ahuntsic-Cartierville Borough.

While workshops are reserved for youth, the public is invited to the KIN concerts on August 6 at 7:00 PM in Parc Saint-Simon (200 Legendre Street West, Montreal) and on August 8 at 7:00 PM in Parc de Mésy (12120 Grenet Street, Montreal).

Oktoecho also travels to Mauricie with the concert Saimaniq Sivumut on August 9, 2024, at 1:30 PM in Louiseville (Parvis de l'église in front of Café Flora at 23 Rue Rémi Paul, Louiseville, QC J5V 1Z9). Then, with the Kin Saimaniq Sivumut project, they will be with the children from day camps in Saint-Paulin and Charette on August 16, at 3:30 PM in the park near the Centre multiservice Réal-U.-Guimond at 3051 Rue Bergeron, Saint-Paulin, and at 5:30 PM in the park in front of the post office located at 304 Rue de l'Église, Charette.

Racine Show

Oktoecho will also be present at the Montreal Trad Festival to present the Racine show on September 1, 2024, at 3:00 PM in Parc Ahuntsic (10555 Lajeunesse Street, Montreal). This show celebrates Inuit and traditional Québécois music, offering a poetic dialogue between Inuit throat singing and traditional Québécois fiddling. The powerful energy of Inuit drums and world percussion adds to the festive touch brought by Québécois step dancing, creating a unique and captivating musical experience.

Under the direction of Katia Makdissi-Warren, Lydia Etok, and Nina Segalowitz, exceptional artists such as Bertil Schulrabe, Jonathan Moorman, and Rosalie Chartrand unite their talents to create a unique synergy.

For more information about Oktoecho and to view their full concert schedule, please visit www.oktoecho.com.

