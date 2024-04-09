Gauthier Dance Performs SWAM LAKES and MINUS 16 in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Danse Danse will welcome the 16 dancers of the Stuttgart company, in a program imagined by Éric Gauthier, from May 1 to 4, 2024, at Place des Arts' Théâtre Maisonneuve.

Choreographer and artistic director Éric Gauthier has given two of his favourite choreographers carte blanche to create their own version of this legendary ballet. Marie Chouinard and Hofesh Shechter appropriate themselves Swan Lake by shaking it up and subverting its beauty in original ways, in two daring and original approaches that are respectively radical and explosive, leaving their distinctive mark on their vision of the work. Minus 16, by choreographer Ohad Naharin, completes the triptych. The unique gestural language of the founder of the "Gaga" method will be sure to add a final touch of madness to this eclectic show.

The evening will be an opportunity to (re)discover the work of Quebecer Éric Gauthier. Recruited at 18 by the Stuttgart Ballet in Germany after completing his studies at the National Ballet School in Toronto, he quickly became a leading figure in dance in Europe. This invitation from Danse Danse represents a valuable opportunity for this fervent defender of dance awareness, to reconnect with his origins and to get closer to the Québec public.

Kamuyot

Gauthier Dance will also perform Ohad Naharin's piece Kamuyot at the Trafalgar College, from April 24 to 26. The show, specially designed to be presented in school gyms, and close to the students, features dancers in tartans and punk attire, performing a lively dance to the rhythms of a sound collage mixing reggae, klezmer, heavy metal, and classical music.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.