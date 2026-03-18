Festival de la Voix Will Return to West Island With Diverse Music Lineup in April

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Now in its 13th year curated by Artistic Director Kerry-Anne Kutz, Festival de la Voix celebrates the power of music and the human voice. The 2026 program offers afternoon and evening concerts for all ages along with children's and master workshops, in various venues mostly across the West Island of Montreal for a month of music, from April 4-28, offering both established and emerging Québecois, Indigenous and Canadian artists and instrumentalists.

“For this lucky 13th edition of the festival, each artist and every ensemble will share their exquisite, creative talents in an intricate balance of musical genres—from Baroque through folk, to Brel, Barbara and big band. Every concert and workshop is an unforgettable experience for all music lovers which enriches our audiences, fosters a deep connection through music, and perpetuates a sense of belonging and well-being,” said Kutz.

Festival de la Voix audiences have an opportunity to meet artists after concerts and share their reflective feedback. Through this exchange, artists and audiences broaden their points of view and ideas, develop empathy, and often make lasting, uplifting life changes.

This edition offers 10 eclectic, multi-artist concerts with over 50 diverse musicians and vocalists includes singer-songwriters, choirs, jazz, big bands, the music of Santana, folk, family sing-alongs, Celtic music, orchestras, Indigenous songs, classical music, vocal quartets, trios and duos, and workshops

Every weekend in April as well as added concerts during the week offers a mix of musical groups and styles, giving audiences the opportunity to hear their favourite music as well as to experience music that might be new to them. It all starts on Saturday April 4 with Voices of Vision including Viv Kalo, Sionna Ellison and Taurey Butler, with Jason Lang, talented son of Canadian icon Penny Lang, rounding out the program. Linda Morrison in Concert is an intimate event with the dynamic singer-songwriter on Saturday afternoon April 11, offering folk, blues, jazz and Celtic music, and encouraging some fun sing-alongs. Saturday April 11 renders homage to famous guitarist Carlos Santana with Dance to the Music of Persuasion's seven seasoned pros rocking it out. Sunday afternoon April 12 begins with a program of choral works performed by the Vincent-d'Indy School of Music, High School Music-Study Choir before sublime soprano Myriam Leblanc and Trio Mirabilia take the stage with selections from Vivaldi to Barbara.

The Studio de la musique ancienne de Montréal's Mystical Tremors blends European polyphonic music with Indigenous languages in composer Andrew Balfour's Missa Tekakwitha, The Seven Stones of Grandfather's Prophecies, alongside Missa Et ecce terræ motus by Antoine Brumel on Saturday April 18. The Multiple Voices of Simon Leclerc highlights this star composer/arranger's beautiful compositions for three exceptional quartets on Sunday afternoon April 19—the rich male voices of Quartom, the beautiful vocal harmonies of the women in Musaïque and The Montreal Vocal Jazz Quartet, along with a performance by the Edgewater Elementary School Choir.

A free concert with award-winning singer-songwriter, violinist, guitarist and pianist Aleksi Campagne, son of admired musicians Connie Kaldor and Paul Campagne (Hart Rouge), is on Thursday afternoon April 23. Nikamu Mamuitun 2 (Songs That Unite Us) celebrates the encounter between Indigenous and non-Indigenous singer-songwriter-instrumentalists through music, bringing to life the meeting of cultures and the power of artistic connection on Friday April 24. The Festival de la Voix 18-piece Big Band led by Ron Di Lauro and starring the consummate Lady of Jazz Ranee Lee is Saturday afternoon April 25, when this octogenarian astounds with her hot renditions of the era. Closing this year's festival on Tuesday April 28 is the Chad Linsley Trio featuring the remarkable jazz pianist, joined by trumpeter extraordinaire Mike Cartile and exceptional singers Kristin Hoff and Festival de la Voix Artistic Director Kerry-Anne Kutz, at the stunning Art Deco styled Le 9e on top of the Eaton Centre.

Events for children include Sing, Sing, Sing! a concert and sing-along on Saturday morning April 4 for children aged 1-6 years, with vocalist Kerry-Anne Kutz, pianist Michael Woytiuk and trumpeter Michael Cartile. Percussion Players Wanted!, a percussion workshop (djembes, guiros, shakers, tambourines, bongos etc.) with Craig Girardin for children 7-12 (and adults too) follows in the afternoon. As every year, Festival de la Voix presents concerts for elementary and secondary students, this year showcasing Musiquemosaïque and the 438 Tactical Helicopter Squadron Concert Band.

Pressed to pick just a few, Kutz made these top choices for this year's edition of the Festival: “It's tough to choose because they are all really great concerts… I'll say Studio de la musique ancienne de Montréal which celebrates the vitality and sensuality of Renaissance and Baroque music; Ranee Lee and the Festival de la Voix Big Band for lovers of the big band era; The Multiple Voices of Simon Leclerc with gorgeous vocal compositions and arrangements for the three vocal quartets and children's choir; and Myriam Leblanc who has one of the most beautiful soprano voices in the world.”

Prominent gospel music conductor Kimble Sherwood leads the Gospel Power Hour workshop on Saturday April 18.