THE MAGIC TABLE Immersive Dining Experience Will Come to Château Frontenac

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For the very first time in Québec, the immersive experience The Magic Table will arrive at the heart of Fairmont Le Château Frontenac. This unique creation blends illusion, culinary arts, and 3D storytelling to transform a meal into a true experience. Offered for a limited time only, this sensory experience invites guests to enjoy a dinner that comes to life, where the magic of The Clairvoyants meets the expertise of the Château Frontenac's culinary brigade. Reservations are now open for this exclusive premiere, beginning May 15, 2026.

Far more than a simple dinner, this immersive two‑to‑three‑hour experience is designed for families, couples, groups of friends, and anyone ready for an extraordinary evening. With 3D projections mapped directly onto the tables, each course becomes a scene where gastronomy comes alive and tells its own story. From the very first bite, guests are drawn into an interactive narrative where their choices influence the direction of the adventure. Visual effects and immersive soundscapes blend to reveal a fantastical world where, for centuries, master magicians have secretly united to preserve their knowledge. Today, within an intimate 52‑seat setting, this mysterious table is finally revealed to the public and is brought to life by the imagination of Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass, better known as The Clairvoyants. Stars of America's Got Talent and the Las Vegas stage, they serve as the digital hosts of the evening, delivering a captivating and immersive production that is as astonishing as it is unforgettable.

It is only fitting, in this spirit of enchantment, that the team behind The Magic Table chose to bring the experience to Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, an iconic setting where every detail is crafted to create the unforgettable:

“Offering The Magic Table to both our guests and the wider public aligns perfectly with our mission: creating the unforgettable. Every experience we deliver must leave a lasting impression, and this immersive new concept embodies that spirit entirely. We are proud to welcome a creation that transforms a simple meal into a moment of pure wonder,” says Jean-François Vary, General Manager of Fairmont Le Château Frontenac.

At the heart of this experience, gastronomy becomes a true engine of emotion. Guests are invited to savor a five‑course menu carefully crafted by the culinary brigade of Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, with each dish seamlessly integrated into the storyline and helping the narrative unfold. The Grand Illusion Menu (159,00 CAD per person + 15% service charge + Taxes) features, among other creations, a reimagined beef tartare, crispy nori‑wrapped tuna with a soy‑garlic emulsion, Canard Goulu duck, and other signature dishes that blend finesse with bold creativity. For those who prefer a vegetarian option, The Magic Garden – Vegetarian Menu (159,00 CAD per person + 15% service charge + Taxes) offers, among other highlights, Asian‑marinated tofu prepared with the same level of imagination and attention to detail. A vegan menu is also available upon request with advance notice. Younger guests can experience the magic as well with the Menu of the Young Magicians (79,00 CAD per person + 15% service charge + Taxes), specially designed for children aged 6 to 12. From the first course to dessert, each service opens a new doorway into the world of The Magic Table, blending flavors, textures, and visual effects to delight every guest.

HOW TO RESERVE

Reservations for The Magic Table experience at the Dufferin restaurant of Fairmont Le Château Frontenac are now open. The experience can be booked from Thursday to Saturday until Saturday, October 31, 2026, with special Wednesday availability from July through October. Two seatings are offered: the first at 5:30 p.m. and the second at 8:30 p.m., except on May 15, when a single seating will be available at 6:30 p.m. Each day, one performance will be presented in French and one in English, with alternating schedules. Prices range from 79.00 CAD to 159.00 CAD per person (excluding service charges and taxes) and can be reserved directly online.

ABOUT THE MAGIC TABLE

The Magic Table is an intimate mentalism experience where every gesture, every glance, and every intuition takes on a spectacular dimension. Around a single table, the impossible unfolds with refined elegance, creating a rare sense of closeness between the artists and the audience. This concept highlights the exceptional connection between Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass, known worldwide as The Clairvoyants, the digital hosts of the evening. Their mastery of mentalism, their precision, and their deep on‑stage chemistry transform this encounter into a suspended moment where the boundary between reality and illusion seems to vanish.

Photo Credit: The Magic Table