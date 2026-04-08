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STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE IN CONCERT will return to Place des Arts for a series of performances featuring a live orchestral presentation of the film.

Presented by the FILMharmonique Orchestra, the live-to-film event will pair the original 1977 film with a full symphonic performance of its score by John Williams, conducted by Erik Oschner. The film will be shown in its original English version with French subtitles.

Directed by George Lucas, Star Wars: A New Hope remains a landmark in cinema, known for its influence on storytelling, visual effects, and film music. The live concert format will allow audiences to experience the score in synchronization with the film, highlighting the music’s role in shaping the saga’s emotional and narrative impact.

The performance will present the remastered film alongside the orchestra, offering a large-scale concert experience designed to reflect the scope of the original work.

STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE IN CONCERT

Where: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts

Schedule:

April 10, 2026 at 7:30 p.m.

April 11, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The engagement will take place at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier at Place des Arts.