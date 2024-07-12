Experience the Final Days of the 56th Edition of FEQ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



​The city of Québec shines under international spotlights as the 56th edition of the Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ) continues to captivate festival-goers from near and far.

On July 12, the Bell Stage on the Plains of Abraham will be marked by the performance of Post Malone, one of the most anticipated artists of the festival. (Pass required for all). Rising star Jessie Murph and Canadian band Valley will heat up the stage. The Americans of Kansas, celebrating 50 years of career, will perform at Parc de la Francophonie, preceded by Canadian rocker Kim Mitchell and Quebec bands The Box and Mystery. On the free stages, the reggae dancehall sound system of L'Entourloop promises quite an atmosphere on the Hydro-Québec Stage at Place de l'Assemblée-Nationale, preceded by Rich Aucoin and the trio Zar Electrik. The Crave Stage will feature the funk of BoBo Ono, preceded by the excellent rock of Malaimé Soleil and pop by De Flore. Meanwhile, at the Grand Théâtre de Québec, the Série Groupe Voyage Québec presents Natalie Tenenbaum (details and tickets on sale via the Grand Théâtre de Québec ticket office).

On July 13, Latin rhythms will invade the Plains of Abraham with star J Balvin. Mexican sensation Ivan Cornejo and Puerto Rican Gale will open this fiery evening. At Parc de la Francophonie, a 100% Canadian program will feature Blue Rodeo and Amanda Marshall. Earlier in the evening, Sass Jordan, The Hello Darlings, and Joffrey Charles share the stage. On the free stages, the Hydro-Québec Stage will feature Quebec rap with Alaclair Ensemble, preceded by Aswell and Sensei H, while the rock of The Blaze Velluto Collection, the electro-pop of Fovelle, and the indie pop of Frais Dispo will resonate on the Crave Stage at Place D'Youville. Don't forget the youth program at Place de l'Assemblée-Nationale, which will host Kalimba at 11 AM, to the delight of the little ones. Meanwhile, at the Grand Théâtre de Québec, the Série Groupe Voyage Québec presents Geddy Lee – My Effin' Life: In Conversation and Star Wars – A New Hope in concert (details and tickets on sale via the Grand Théâtre de Québec ticket office).

On July 14, the Festival ends on a high note with the legendary band Mötley Crüe. South African rockers Seether and Canadian Lee Aaron will set the stage. At Parc de la Francophonie, a fully Quebecois evening will begin with the Innu trio Maten, followed by Hauterive, Mara Tremblay, Catherine Durand, Marie-Anick Lépine, Les Sœurs Boulay, before concluding strongly with none other than Michel Rivard. On the free stages, world music will be highlighted at Place de l'Assemblée-Nationale, with Bombino, Ibibio Sound Machine, and Valérie Ekoume as the opening acts, while at the Crave Stage, we welcome the pop of Dee Holt early in the evening, followed by Emi Jeen, and concluding with Goodbye Karelle. At Place de l'Assemblée-Nationale at 11 AM, children have a rendezvous with Le Livre Magique. Meanwhile, at the Grand Théâtre de Québec, the Série Groupe Voyage Québec offers a second performance of Star Wars – A New Hope in concert (details and tickets on sale via the Grand Théâtre de Québec ticket office).

Extra FEQ at the Military Drill Hall

The headquarters of BLEUFEU, the Military Drill Hall also hosts the Extra FEQ, the ideal spot for night owls and electronic music lovers. Located in the Salle d'Armes of the Military Drill Hall, this unique dance floor hosts fiery DJ sets every night at 10:30 PM and 11:30 PM. Search at the entrance. Coat check $5 cash.

Pop-Up FEQ

Free and intimate mini-concerts in the heart of Quebec City. During the Festival, the Pop-Up FEQ series invites you to the city's most electric neighborhood party! A surprise artist plays in front of fans who have managed to guess their identity. All Pop-Up FEQ events take place in the exceptional setting of the Cercle de la Garnison de Québec. Don't miss it on July 11 at 1 PM and on July 12, 13, 14 at 5 PM.

Official Launch of RollingStone Quebec Magazine

The international music magazine RollingStone has chosen the Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ) to officially inaugurate the new RollingStone Quebec. This invitation-only event will take place at the Dome, the new home of FEQ artists. It will bring together members of the music industry, artists, and invited guests from FEQ from near and far for a grand celebration.

Don't miss the last days of festivities that promise more unforgettable moments. Join us to celebrate music, culture, and conviviality in a unique and festive atmosphere.

