Centaur Theatre to Present The World Premiere Of SAKURA This Fall

Centaur Theatre will kick off its much-anticipated “Coming Home to Centaur” Fall season with the world premiere of Sakura – After Chekhov. This witty and nostalgic adaptation of Anton Chekhov's timeless The Cherry Orchard has been reimagined by celebrated Montreal playwright and actor Harry Standjofski and directed by Centaur Theatre's Artistic and Executive Director, Eda Holmes. With original music by Montreal indie pop/rock sensation Torquil Campbell of Stars, the production runs from September 17 to October 6, 2024.



Set against the vibrant backdrop of contemporary Quebec, Sakura - After Chekhov tells the poignant tale of an aristocratic family grappling with the impending sale of their cherished estate, including an orchard full of memories, to alleviate growing financial burdens. Standjofski's adaptation skillfully preserves the heart of Chekhov's original while infusing it with fresh, modern elements that resonate with today's audiences. The play explores heritage, loss, and the relentless passage of time, blending humor with heartfelt introspection.



The show features a stellar cast of local talent, including Deena Aziz, Ravyn R. Bekh, Stefanie Buxton, Marcel Jeannin, Marc-Antoine Kelertas, Howard Rosenstein, and Paul Van Dyck.



Creative Team:

Set & Costume Design: James Lavoie

Lighting Design: Tim Rodrigues

Composer & Sound Design: Torquil Campbell

Video Design: Charlotte Baker

Stage Manager: Trevor Barrette

Assistant Stage Manager: Kate Hagemeyer

Assistant Director: Cara Rebecca

Apprentice Stage Manager: Abi Sanie



PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHEN: Tuesday, September 17 to Sunday, October 6, 2024, Tuesdays to Saturday at 8 pm, and matinees on Saturday and Sundays at 2 pm

WHERE: Centaur 1, Centaur Theatre, 453 St. Francois-Xavier, Montreal.

TICKETS: Tickets range from $22 to $68, with subscription rates, group rates, and student/senior discounts available. They can be purchased at centaurtheatre.com or by phone at 514-288-3161.



WEBSITE: https://www.centaurtheatre.com

Comments

