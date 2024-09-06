Centaur Theatre Unveils Its 56th Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Centaur Theatre has announced its 56th season under the theme “Coming Home to Centaur.” Launching in September with the world premiere of Sakura, this season offers a compelling lineup of productions that explore intimate homegrown stories focused on family dynamics and relationships. With new pricing initiatives designed to make theatre more accessible to all Montrealers, Centaur continues its tradition of delivering top-quality productions while embracing the city's diverse linguistic and cultural voices.

“The new season at Centaur is made up of plays that remind us of how theatre can be a kind of home that welcomes everyone. As the characters on-stage grapple with the questions and emotions that come to the fore when living in relationship with others—whether it be family, old friends, or lovers—they invite the audience to share their journeys with them. A company of Montreal's finest homegrown talent will bring these stories to life—a testament to the incredible cultural vibrancy of our hometown.” - Eda Holmes, Artistic Director

World Premiere: Sakura – After Chekhov

September 17- October 6, 2024

Montreal playwright Harry Standjofski presents a bold adaptation of Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard, relocating the story to 21st-century Quebec. Featuring music and sound design by Stars' frontman Torquil Campbell and starring Deena Aziz, Ravyn R. Bekh, Stefanie Buxton, Marcel Jeannin, Marc-Antoine Kelertas, Howard Rosenstein, and Paul Van Dyck, this witty and thought-provoking play revives Chekhov's signature blend of humor and cutting social commentary.

Three Women of Swatow

November 5 - November 24, 2024

This October, audiences can look forward to Chloé Hung's Three Women of Swatow, a darkly funny and sharp exploration of family ties among a trio of Chinese-Canadian women. Directed by Sophie Gee, this play stars Shiong-En Chan, Qianna MacGilchrist, and Julie Tamiko Manning. A critical hit in Toronto, this Montreal premiere offers a thrilling mix of comedy, blood, and heartfelt emotion.

Strawberries in January – A Musical Fantasy

January 21 - February 9, 2025

Centaur's first mainstage musical in almost a decade, Strawberries in January is a delightful new adaptation of Évelyne de la Chenelière's classic play. Featuring Éloi ArchamBaudoin, Ryan Bommarito, Métushalème Dary, and Madeleine Scovil, the show promises a toe-tapping exploration of the joys and anxieties of newfound love, with original songs by Eva Foote, Ludovic Bonnier, and Habib Zekri.

For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again

May 13 - June 1, 2025

Closing the season is the return of Michel Tremblay's For the Pleasure of Seeing Her Again, starring Ellen David and Emmanuel Schwartz. Directed by Alice Ronfard, this heartfelt tribute to Tremblay's mother will be the first production staged in Centaur's newly renovated proscenium theatre, featuring state-of-the-art fly-tower technology.

