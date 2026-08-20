Bourgie Hall to Present 2026-2027 Season With 94 Concerts in Montreal

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Bourgie Hall at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts launches its ambitious 2026–2027 season, featuring 94 concerts, 4 masterclasses, 2 conversations and 2 lectures, reaffirming its standing among the world's leading recital halls. Bringing together an equal balance of International Artists and Quebec and Canadian artists, the season celebrates artistic excellence through a dynamic program that celebrates diversity and innovation.

The season opens with four exceptional concerts in September. On September 24, Love's Blindness—Il gioco della cieca brings together five musicians from Swiss ensemble Concerto di Margherita for a program of late Renaissance and early Baroque vocal and instrumental works exploring the many facets of love's blindness. On September 26, Bourgie Hall once again ventures beyond the classical tradition with Rémanences—Digital Art and Electronic Music, an immersive audiovisual experience by Sabrina Ratté and Roger Tellier-Craig. Presented within two installations exploring the intersections of the material, virtual, and spiritual worlds, the performance is produced in collaboration with POP Montréal, MOMENTA Biennale d'art contemporain, and Heavy Trip. On September 29, Bourgie Hall welcomes legendary pianist Michel Dalberto, who will open the hit series Outstanding Pianists with pieces from the French piano repertoire, as well as works by Franz Liszt that blend opera, mysticism and heroics. On September 30, in collaboration with the Festival international de la littérature (FIL) and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Bourgie Hall will present an event marking the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, featuring Innu soprano Elisabeth St-Gelais, who will perform Rien ne tuera ma lumière, set to an original score by Anishinaabe composer Barbara Assiginaak, based on a text by Innu poet Maya Cousineau-Mollen. The performance will be given in the MMFA's exhibition galleries and will be presented in memory of composer Cris Derksen.

Among the many exceptional concerts presented throughout the season, a major highlight will take place on October 21 and 22, when three internationally acclaimed soloists—pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, violinist Lisa Batiashvili, and cellist Gautier Capuçon—come together in Montreal for the first time. United in a chamber music program of rare intensity, they will perform masterpieces from the Romantic and modern repertoires. Fresh from major international stages, these three virtuosic artists promise an unforgettable musical encounter, exclusively at Bourgie Hall.

Bourgie Hall offers an ambitious programme that brings together some of the most distinguished artists. Highlights include the Complete Schubert Lieder : Year 3 series, with Schubert's Ballads, a program devoted to the composer's ballads performed by acclaimed baritone Konstantin Krimmel and pianist Ammiel Bushakevitz, as well as Songs of the Infinite Universe, a program performed by bass-baritone Christian Immler alongside Montreal pianist Francis Perron. Fall 2026 will also mark the return of French guitarist Raphaël Feuillâtre to Bourgie Hall with Latin Passions. The season also features Bach Cantatas, performed by Ensemble Correspondances, led by Sébastien Daucé, in collaboration with the Festival international Bach Montréal. Finally, cello prodigy Michiaki Ueno will present solo cello works by Japanese composers. This concert is presented in conjunction with the exhibition Chiharu Shiota: The Soul Trembles, presented by the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

Bourgie Hall also features two audience favorites: Music From Here and Abroad, which brings the world-renowned Irish traditional music group Lúnasa to Montreal with An Irish Christmas; and Jazz 5 à 7, featuring Tribute to the Buena Vista Social Club, led by Cuban pianist Rafael Zaldivar and his ensemble, as well as Pilc Moutin Hoenig Trio, internationally recognized as one of the most creative and influential jazz ensembles of its generation, and the highly-anticipated return of A Charlie Brown Christmas, performed by the Taurey Butler Trio.

Bourgie Hall also distinguishes itself through its rich offering of festivals, some produced by the hall itself and others presented in partnership. In collaboration with the FIL, Bourgie Hall will present Simon Leclerc et Gilles Vigneault: Sentiers intérieurs on October 3, featuring the world premiere of a song cycle for voice and piano based on poems by Gilles Vigneault, several of them previously unpublished. Bourgie Hall's own festivals will continue to bring the hall to life throughout the season, with other unmissable events in winter 2027 such as the Philip Glass Festival in January, which will celebrate the composer's 90th birthday. The Pierre-Mercure Festival will honour the Quebec composer on the 100th anniversary of his birth, while the Beethoven Festival will commemorate the 200th anniversary of the composer's death.

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