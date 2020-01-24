BWW Previews: MALUNDERSTOOD at MainLine Theatre 1/30-2/9

St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival beloved Associated Director and Producer Kenny Streule is delighted to be bringing his first solo show to the stage in his home-theatre, directed by Amy Blackmore. Join him for this heartwarming tale of his evil relationship with his grandmother.

A grandmother should spoil you from time to time, no? Well, not Kenny Streule's.

Immerse yourself in a collection of stories of how Kenny was raised by a wild beaver.

Co-presented by MainLine Theatre and KS Presents, MALUNDERSTOOD is Written and Performed by Kenny Streule and Directed by Amy Blackmore.



Dramaturgy is provided by Jesse Stong (Young Creative Unit, from Playwrights' Workshop Montréal ) with Stage Management by Rebecca Durocher, Puppet Design by Jessica Alley and Costume by holly Greco.



ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

Kenny Streule, Playwright & Performer

From humble beginnings growing up on a Brome Lake dairy farm southeast of Montreal, Kenny always aspired to be an actor. Kenny's passion for creating has led him to establish his own theatre company which produced his inaugural written project, City Boy, based on the life of his cousin living in the country. He is thrilled to premiere his new solo show at MainLine Theatre, where he works as Associate Director and Producer of MainLine and the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival. Selected credits include the Narrator in Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show (MainLine Theatre), Lysander/Peter Quince in A Midsummer Night's Dream (The Montreal Shakespeare Company) and Christopher Marlowe in Conspiracy! (Chocolate Moose Theatre Company). An active member of the Montreal performing arts community, Kenny currently sits on the board of directors of the Quebec Drama Federation.

Amy Blackmore, Director

Amy is the Executive and Artistic Director of MainLine Theatre, the St-Ambroise Montreal FRINGE Festival and the Bouge d'ici Dance Festival. A META (Montreal English Theatre Award) nominated choreographer, Amy studied contemporary dance at Concordia University. Recent directing credits include co-direction for Gratitude (Hyper-Allergenic & MainLine Theatre) and Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show (MainLine Theatre). A former English Language Arts Network (ELAN) board member, she is currently the Past President of the Quebec Drama Federation.

MALUNDERSTOOD will be presented January 30, 31, February 1, 5, 6, 7 and 8 at 8pm and February 2 and 9 at 7PM at the MiniMain Studio of MainLine Theatre*

3997 Boulevard Saint-Laurent, Montréal, H2W 1Y4



*Note, this venue is not wheelchair accessible. Guests must walk up a staircase to enter the theatre.



General Admission tickets are $18 / $15 students, seniors, Quebec Drama Federation members. Tickets are available NOW by visiting www.mainlinetheatre.ca or by calling 514-849-3378.

About MainLine Theatre - MainLine is Montreal's home for independent and professional theatre on the Main! Located at 3997 St-Laurent Blvd., MainLine hosts theatrical productions and events year-round. MainLine produces the St-Ambroise Montreal Fringe Festival, the Bouge d'ici Dance Festival and Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show.



Executive & Artistic Director: Amy Blackmore.





