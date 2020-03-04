BWW Previews: Disney on Ice Presents ROAD TRIP ADVENTURES 3/4-38 at Place Bell

Disney On Ice returns to Montreal to present ROAD TRIP ADVENTURES, the most participatory and innovative production in ice show history, from March 4-8, 2020 at Place Laval. Disney On Ice's newest installment will allow families to participate in an immersive road trip to create a multi-generational experience with stories brought to life through inventive, theatrical performances.



ROAD TRIP ADVENTURES will feature the highly anticipated TOY STORY 4 live action ALADDIN and THE LION KING along with classic tales and hit cinema releases including MARY POPPINS RETURNS, FROZEN, MOANA and more.



While guests prepare to hit the road with Mickey Mouse and his friends for a high-octane ride, tour guides will engage and greet the audience for the adventure in store. Families will become an integral part of the narrative no matter where they are sitting through a variety of participatory elements built into the production, such as in-audience dance moments, a show-stopping sing along to beloved Disney tunes and TOY STORY 4 carnival games that everyone in the audience plays. Throughout it all, more than 50 guests will be placed at the center of the action on the ice when families are invited to ride in small groups in a specially-designed vehicle driven by Mickey Mouse or one of his pals, stopping at favorite Disney destinations, such as Motunui, the North Mountain and Metroville.



Memorable characters will be introduced to the next generation, giving the audience magical elements that connect with everyone. From the foggy city of London with MARY POPPINS RETURNS to the mystical city of Agrabah in ALADDIN, family favourites come to life in a multi-generational celebration. Fans will experience iconic music that has evolved with their family from a new contemporary arrangement of "A Whole New World" to songs brand new to Disney On Ice like "He Lives in You." "Trip a Little Light Fantastic" is taken to new heights as lamplighters on flying vertical poles are lifted into the air and performers climb to create intricate shapes with their bodies using nothing but their own strength.



This show seamlessly blends innovative technology with classic theatrical elements, elevating the audience's live ice show experience. Vibrant costumes and wearable art infuse life into majestic giraffes, flamingos and animals that roam the Pride Lands of Africa in THE LION KING. Extending the show beyond the ice, aerial artists and acrobats dynamically enhance the storytelling throughout the show. In a showcase moment, Elsa explores the depths of her power as her palace rises as a kinetic sculpture from the ice with the use of scrims created by flexible LED panels, and aerialists transform into human snowflakes within a double lyra. Inspired by the live action movie, The Prince Ali parade will be awash in bold colors and opulent costumes that enhance the athletic choreography and performers demonstrating extreme physical flexibility in this princely processional.



Disney On Ice presents ROAD TRIP ADVENTURE's English performance schedule is as follows:

Thursday. March 5 at 7 pm

Friday, March 6 at 11 am

Sunday, March 8 at 3 pm

Tickets are on sale at Place Bell Box Office and can be purchased by phone at 1 855 634-4472 or online by visiting www.evenko.ca / www.placebell.ca

Ticket prices start at $20.00 (including taxes and service fees). A limit of 8 tickets per person.

Place Bell is located at 1950 Rue Claude-Gagné, Laval, QC H7N 5H9.

For more information, visit Disney on Ice on Facebook www.facebook.com/DisneyOnIce





Related Articles Shows View More Montreal Stories