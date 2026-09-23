BOO! 4 - ALTER | EGO | DEATH Cabaret to Take Place in Montreal

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BOO! 4 – ALTER | EGO | DEATH will present a Halloween cabaret at Notre Dame Des Quilles in Montreal on October 31.

Hosted by Marissa Blair, the event will feature live performances followed by music continuing through 3 a.m. The complete lineup of performers will be announced.

Doors will open at 8 p.m., with the show beginning at 9 p.m. Notre Dame Des Quilles is located at 32 Rue Beaubien E. in Montreal. General admission tickets are $25. A limited number of discounted tickets priced from $5–$15 are available while supplies last. Tickets are on sale now.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 05 Hrs 06 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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