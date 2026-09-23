BOO! 4 - ALTER | EGO | DEATH Cabaret to Take Place in Montreal
The Halloween cabaret will be hosted by Marissa Blair at Notre Dame Des Quilles in Montreal with performers to be announced.
BOO! 4 – ALTER | EGO | DEATH will present a Halloween cabaret at Notre Dame Des Quilles in Montreal on October 31.
Hosted by Marissa Blair, the event will feature live performances followed by music continuing through 3 a.m. The complete lineup of performers will be announced.
Doors will open at 8 p.m., with the show beginning at 9 p.m. Notre Dame Des Quilles is located at 32 Rue Beaubien E. in Montreal. General admission tickets are $25. A limited number of discounted tickets priced from $5–$15 are available while supplies last. Tickets are on sale now.
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