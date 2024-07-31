WYO PLAY and Aspen Grove Music Studio Will Perform MEAN GIRLS (High School Version)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get your Burn Books ready for “Mean Girls” (High School Version) presented by WYO PLAY and Aspen Grove Music Studio at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Aug. 15-17 at 7 p.m.

“Mean Girls,” directed by Grace Cannon-Wallace with music direction from Amanda Allyn, features a cast of local teenagers and is the fiercest musical of the summer. The play tells the story of Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but is anything but prepared for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home and high school in suburban Illinois.

Adapted from Tina Fey’s hit 2004 film, “Mean Girls” took Broadway by storm and was nominated for a staggering 12 Tony Awards.

WYO PLAY is excited to present “Mean Girls,” in collaboration with Aspen Grove Music Studio, as a continuation of the Young Theatre Makers Ensemble, which has produced three shows during the previous three summers.

This year, the young people involved are coming together from three different high schools. They include Angelo Jacobsen, Aspen Hansen, Charlize Gonda, Chloe Rose, Cobey Gonda, Emmie Rambur, Ewan Duncan, Ian Garrison, Jacob Sullivan, Joee Kahm, JonHenry Justice, Jordan Frey, Jynx Pozos, Laci Nissen, Lydia Maurhoff, Molly Magera, Noah Maurhoff, Rhyder Scott, Tess Bateman, Thane Orchard, Siena Redenbaugh and SJ Grote.

Tickets for the show, rated PG-13, are on sale now and cost $20 for adults and $12 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.

The production of “Mean Girls” is sponsored by George Foundation and Kibbee Foundation for Children, with additional support from the Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation and Sheridan Kiwanis.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More