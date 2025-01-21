WAITRESS Adds Additional Performance At Missoula Children's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to an overwhelming response to Waitress: the Musical, the Missoula Children's Theatre is serving up a hold-over of one additional performance on Monday, January 27th at 7:30PM.

Based on the 2007 non-musical film of the same name, this story has a beautiful and hopeful message about courage and the ability to change your life for the better. The superb music score by Grammy Award-winner Sara Bareilles blends both heartache - “She Used to be Mine” and hope - “What Baking Can Do”.

Please note the show's rating of PG-13 Parental Guidance Recommended is due to adult themes such as sex, inner struggles about parenthood, domestic abuse, toxic work environments, and strong adult language. Patrons are advised to consult the full content advisory on MCT's website.

The remaining performances are January 23-27, 2025 at the Missoula Children's Theatre. For more information, visit www.MCTinc.org, or call (406) 728-7529, Noon to 5PM, M-F.

