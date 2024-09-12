Ucross Announces Fall Fellows For Residencies On Wyoming Ranch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ucross, the acclaimed artist residency program in northern Wyoming, has awarded 57 fellowships for the Fall 2024 session. Ten at a time, from August through December, these visual artists, writers, composers, choreographers and interdisciplinary artists will experience uninterrupted time to focus on their creative projects on Ucross's historic 20,000-acre ranch.

Ranging from two to six weeks, residencies include a private studio, living accommodations, staff support, meals by a professional chef and the experience of living on Wyoming's High Plains. The fellowship is fully funded and includes a stipend.

The Fall 2024 fellows will travel to Ucross from 18 states, as well as Brazil, Italy and Canada. From an application pool of 635 artists, this session's general fellows were selected by an independent jury of artists and leaders in the field. In addition, several artists will join the program through partnerships with esteemed national organizations, including Alley Theatre, University of Wyoming's Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, UCLA Center for the Art of Performance, Ford Family Foundation, Yale School of Music and the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale, as well as the Ucross Fellowship for Native American Visual Artists and Writers.

“As our reputation for being an artist sanctuary keeps growing, we continue to see a record number of applications. During the next several months, we will welcome nearly 60 extraordinary artists to Ucross, Wyoming,” said William Belcher, President and Executive Director of Ucross. “The experience we provide continues to attract artists from all around the world, and we are honored to provide time, space and support for these talented individuals to create new work and pursue their artistic vision.”

Fall 2024 Ucross Fellows include internationally recognized fiber artist and sculptor Beili Lu of Austin, Texas, recent winner of an Andrew Carnegie Fellowship; performance artist Kailee McGee of Glendale, California, whose latest motion picture, “Can,” will premiere at SXSW Film Fest this year; dancer and choreographer Teddy Tedholm of New York, New York; and Ucross Native American Fellowship recipient Danielle Emerson of Providence, Rhode Island, the 2022 winner of the Aliki Perroti and Seth Frank Most Promising Young Poet Award.

The Fall 2024 Ucross Fellows are:

LITERATURE

Afua Ansong; Poetry; North Providence, RI

Liz Brown; Nonfiction; Los Angeles, CA

Carrie Cogan; Fiction; British Columbia, Canada

Diana Delgado; Poetry; Seattle, WA

Jessie van Eerden; Fiction; Roanoke, VA

Danielle Emerson; Fiction; Providence, RI

Emily Feldman; Playwriting; New York, NY

Zack Fine; Playwriting; Los Angeles, CA

Megan Culhane Galbraith; Nonfiction; Troy, NY

Monet Hurst-Mendoza; Playwriting; Los Angeles, CA

Ali Keller; Playwriting; Astoria, NY

Elaine Kim; Fiction; Brooklyn, NY

Corrine Noel Knapp; Poetry/Nonfiction; Laramie, WY

Andrea Lawlor; Poetry; Northampton, MA

Rob Melrose; Playwriting; Houston, TX

Felipe Franco Munhoz; Fiction; São Paulo, Brazil

Achim Nowak; Nonfiction; Hollywood, FL

Misha Rai; Fiction; Sewanee, TN

Jaymes Sanchez; Playwriting; Brooklyn, NY

Eleni Sikelianos; Poetry; Providence, RI

Kate Sullivan; Fiction; Hudson, NY

Hongbo Tan; Nonfiction; Jersey City, NJ

Brian Truong; Nonfiction; Brooklyn, NY

Paul Walsh; Translation; New Haven, CT

MUSIC/DANCE/PERFORMANCE

Vienna Carroll; Performance; New York, NY

Levi Gonzalez; Dance; North Bennington, VT

Sarah Lass; Dance; Laramie, WY

Kailee McGee; Performance; Glendale, CA

Qi Ming; Music Composition; New York, NY

Kayvon Pourazer; Dance; Brooklyn, NY

Mafalda Santos; Music Composition; New Haven, CT

Nicky Sohn; Music Composition; Houston, TX

Justice Steward; Music; Nashville, TN

Teddy Tedholm; Dance; New York, NY

Benjamin Webster; Music Composition; New Haven, CT

Therese Workman; Music Composition; Brooklyn, NY

VISUAL ARTS

Hartmut Austen; Painting; Arlington, MA

Anahita Bagheri; Sculpture; New York, NY

Marwin Begaye; Printmaking; Norman, OK

Josh Dorman; Mixed Media; New York, NY

Jeremiah Jossim; Painting; Gainesville, FL

Nancy Young Kim; Mixed Media; Bologna, Italy

Sandy de Lissovoy; Sculpture; Lexington VA

Beili Liu; Fiber/Sculpture; Austin, TX

Linn Meyers; Painting; Washington, D.C.

Susan Murrell; Painting; La Grande, OR

Julie Pereira; Installation; New Hampton, NH

Gil Rocha; Mixed Media; Laredo, TX

Estefania Velez Rodriguez; Painting; Ridgewood, NY

Tyler Stoll; Mixed Media; Portland, OR

Amanda Teixeria; Sculpture; Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil

Natalie Woodlock; Printmaking; Minneapolis, MN

INTERDISCIPLINARY

.CHISARAOKWU. (Chisaraokwu Asomugha); Torrance, CA

Paula Matthusen; Middletown, CT

Katherine Profeta; Brooklyn, NY

Michiko Theurer; Boulder, CO

Tuce Yasak; Brooklyn, NY

Netta Yerushalmy; New York, NY

Since Ucross's first residencies were awarded in 1983, more than 2,700 artists have received the gift of time and space. Distinguished Ucross Fellows include Annie Proulx, Terry Tempest Williams, Elizabeth Gilbert, Ann Patchett, Bill Morrison, Theaster Gates, Anthony Hernandez and Tayari Jones. National Book Award winners Susan Choi, Sigrid Nunez and Sarah M. Broom have been residents, as have Academy Award and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Emmy Award winner Billy Porter, Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead and three-term U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo.

Ucross will open applications for residencies in Fall 2025 on November 1, 2024. Learn more at ucross.org.

