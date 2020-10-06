UM Theatre & Dance Presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS
UM Theatre & Dance presents She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms. The production began on September 30 and runs through October 11.
This comedic play--adjusted by the playwright specifically for our physically distant reality--deals with grief, self-discovery, and Dungeons & Dragons. Agnes Evans discovers her recently deceased sister Tilly's D&D notebook and dives into an intense world that was Tilly's teenage safe haven. Full of pop-culture references and high fantasy scenarios, this play will take you along on a deeply personal and hysterically fantastical journey.
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39448.
Cast:
Agnes
Krystin Hagins
Tilly
Anica Johnston
Chuck
Stephen Blotzke
Lilith
Jade Ware
Kaliope
Sarah Hertig
Orcus
Joshua Griffith
Miles
Rory McLaverty
Narrator/Evil Twin
Kinsey Sternad
Farrah/Evil Gabbi
Emma Swartz
Vera
Elsa G. Horgan
Steve
Elijah Miller