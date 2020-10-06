Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
UM Theatre & Dance Presents SHE KILLS MONSTERS: VIRTUAL REALMS

The production began on September 30 and runs through October 11.

Oct. 6, 2020  

UM Theatre & Dance presents She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms. The production began on September 30 and runs through October 11.

This comedic play--adjusted by the playwright specifically for our physically distant reality--deals with grief, self-discovery, and Dungeons & Dragons. Agnes Evans discovers her recently deceased sister Tilly's D&D notebook and dives into an intense world that was Tilly's teenage safe haven. Full of pop-culture references and high fantasy scenarios, this play will take you along on a deeply personal and hysterically fantastical journey.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39448.

Cast:

Agnes
Krystin Hagins

Tilly
Anica Johnston

Chuck
Stephen Blotzke

Lilith
Jade Ware

Kaliope
Sarah Hertig

Orcus
Joshua Griffith

Miles
Rory McLaverty

Narrator/Evil Twin
Kinsey Sternad

Farrah/Evil Gabbi
Emma Swartz

Vera
Elsa G. Horgan

Steve
Elijah Miller



