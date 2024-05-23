Alberta Bair Theater Reveals 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The stage is alive in 24-25! Alberta Bair Theater has announced its 2024-2025 season packed with top-notch entertainment. The excitement of live performance is reflected in the vast array of music, theater, dance, comedy, and Broadway coming to the ABT stage! In addition to presenting and hosting world-class entertainment, ABT hosts nonprofit events, weddings, corporate dinners, and even high school graduation parties.

More Broadway shows will be announced soon!

Check out the lineup here!

Tuesday, July 9 7:30 P.M. Tanya Tucker – Sweet Western Sound Tour

Outlaws. Movie stars. Washed out rodeo cowboys. Songwriters. Fashion designers. Guitar pickers. Real people. Late-night denizens. Superbowl Half-Time shows. Studio 54. Honky Tonks. Sedona. The Opry. Austin. Music City. New York City. Madison Square Garden and Carnegie Hall. Awards in the ‘70s, ‘90s, and ‘20s, #1 records in every decade but the 2010s.

Only Tanya Tucker can claim a resume like that: one long on living, not judging, creating, not looking back. When 2019’s acclaimed While I’m Livin’ won the GRAMMY for Best Country Album, and its poignant single “Bring My Flowers Now,” not only won Best Country Song but was also nominated in the all-genre Song of the Year category, it was a powerful statement about authenticity, about staying power and about greatness. But that doesn’t always make the follow-up any easier.

Tanya Tucker has seen, done and been places most people can’t imagine and she’s done it at a pace that would kill mere mortals. A child thrust into stardom with a series of precocious hits, the iconic “Delta Dawn,” “Would You Lay With Me,” and “Blood Red & Goin’ Down,” among them, she then released a pair of wild and brash rock records at 18, then returned to country music in her 20s to ultimately take the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Award in 1991. Along the way, she’s been a cutting horse champion, played dives, arenas, stadiums, and the Houston Rodeo, created headlines, and wrung out the absolute last drop out of every moment.

Thursday, July 25 7:30 P.M. Bored Teachers: The Struggle Is Real Comedy Tour

Bored Teachers presents the 2024 The Struggle Is Real Comedy Tour featuring the funniest teacher-comedians in the world! Their hilarious skits have amassed HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS of views on the internet, and they're all joining comic forces on the stage to bring you a night of laughter you DO NOT want to miss... So put that red pen down, pause that Netflix series you've been bingeing, throw on your comfiest teacher tee, call your teacher besties, and come burn off some of that stress this school year has been dumping all over you!

Sunday, July 27 7:30 P.M. An Evening with Judy Collins

Legendary Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins has inspired audiences with sublime vocals, boldly vulnerable songwriting, personal life triumphs, and a firm commitment to social activism. In the 1960s, she evoked both the idealism and steely determination of a generation united against social and environmental injustices. Five decades later, her luminescent presence shines brightly as new generations bask in the glow of her iconic 50-album body of work, and heed inspiration from her spiritual discipline to thrive in the music industry for half a century.

With hits like "Both Sides Now," "Send in the Clowns," and "Someday Soon," Collins has left an indelible mark on the world of music for six decades. Her landmark 1967 album, Wildflowers, has been entered into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

In 2022, Judy Collins released her first studio album of all original material, titled Spellbound, which marks the first time she herself has written all the songs on one of her albums. Judy says of the album, “Now felt like the perfect time to make this record because, after all that’s happened in the world, we need something beautiful and inspirational to lift us up.” Spellbound features 12 modern folk songs, and “unfolds as if Judy curated a museum exhibit of her life and welcomed us into a retrospective of her most formative moments, some big and public, and some intensely personal and intimate.”

Friday, August 2 7:30 P.M. Bear Grease

Get ready for a jaw-dropping, toe-tapping spectacle! Bear Grease takes the 1978 musical, Grease, on an Indigenous joyride, with fashion that slays, humor that tickles your funny bone, and music that makes you groove! It's a rez makeover for the beloved characters, keeping the authenticity alive while adding a burst of cultural flair. Buckle up for an electrifying experience that celebrates Indigenous cultures and dances its way into your heart—Bear Grease is a one-of-a-kind adventure you don't want to miss.

Saturday, August 3 7:30 P.M. Girl Named Tom: Get A Little Lost Tour

Three siblings unlock one harmony to unite the world as Girl Named Tom. The trio — Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb Liechty — notably made history as “the only group to ever win NBC’s The Voice.” Along the way, they’ve impressively generated millions of streams across chart-rattling covers such as “River,” “The Chain,” and “Dust in the Wind.” The proud Midwesterners gained further traction with the independent Another World EP. Returning to the road with a bang, they performed 100-plus shows throughout 2022 alone. Inking a deal with Republic Records, they served up their debut holiday EP, One More Christmas, and embarked on a massive arena tour supporting Pentatonix for A Christmas Spectacular. Their inimitable harmony will only continue to resound louder in 2024 and beyond.

Saturday, September 28 7:30 P.M. Jonathan Dely: Season Opener!

Heralded as the “next Chris Botti,” Jonathan Dely leads his All-Star Band across the United States from New York City’s Lincoln Center to SFJAZZ in San Francisco to The NAMM Show in Los Angeles.

After declining a full-time, six-figure investment banking position on Wall Street to become a solo trumpet artist, Dely earned finalist honors in the National Trumpet Competition, the International Trumpet Guild Jazz Competition, and the Yamaha Young Performing Artist Competition, and has in short time become a rising star jazz artist.

In 2023, Dely’s journey from Wall Street to the stage caught the eye of Bob Giraldi, legendary filmmaker and director of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” who cast Jonathan to star in his newest short film Goodbye Jonathan’s Soul, the story of a young musician on the precipice of accepting a lucrative Wall-Street job who wrestles with leaving his jazz band behind forever. In addition to starring in the film, Dely composed and performed the film’s music at Giraldi’s request.

Dely graduated with honors from Williams College before earning his master’s on scholarship at Manhattan School of Music. He is currently preparing for the recording of his debut album.

Friday, October 4 7:30 P.M. Black Violin

For nearly two decades, Black Violin has been merging string arrangements with modern beats and vocals and building bridges in communities along the way. Members Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste first met in orchestra class at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, becoming classically trained on the violin and viola through their high school and college careers. Post-college, they reconvened to produce beats for South Florida rappers, and began building an audience in local clubs. They later went on to win Showtime at the Apollo in 2005, and eventually sold-out headline performances at venues across the country, including a sold out two-night headline run at The Kennedy Center in 2018. NPR took note and declared “their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation.”

Saturday, October 5 7:30 P.M. Big Sky Comedy Festival

Big Sky Comedy Festival is one of the Nation's Top Comedy Festivals that happens in Billings over 5 days. Over 1,000 Comedians from all over the globe submit to perform but only 26 are selected. BSCF has helped the careers of many comedians who have been discovered at BSCF & have gone on to perform on The Tonight Show, SNL, Comedy Central and Feature Films. Industry executives from major agencies, TV producers, casting directors also attend in hopes of finding the next best thing.

Saturday, October 12 7:30 P.M. One Night In Memphis

The number one and critically acclaimed tribute to legendary Sun Records recording artists Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley. Created and directed by John Mueller, One Night In Memphis is performed live and stars former cast members of the Broadway smash, "Million Dollar Quartet.”

Be a witness to and experience rock and roll royalty with the music and talent that has stood the test of time. True American music featuring acclaimed national talent guaranteed to get you rocking and rolling. With over 90 minutes of authentic rockabilly, country, gospel and 1950s rock and roll… There’s a whole lotta shakin' going on!

Saturday, October 19 7 P.M. World Ballet Series: Swan Lake

Experience the legendary!

Swan Lake, the ballet of all ballets, will be performed for one night only by the World Ballet Company. See the iconic Dance of the Little Swans, count the 32 fouettés performed by the Odile and immerse yourself in magical Tchaikovsky's music.

The production will feature richly detailed, hand-painted sets and over 150 radiant costumes that bring fresh representation to this timeless classic.

The World Ballet Company presents the most beloved and iconic ballets of our time in cities nationwide. Driven by the belief that ballet is for everyone, performances appeal to newcomers and seasoned balletgoers alike. The company attracts many International Artists and comprises renowned professional dancers representing over ten countries.

To date, World Ballet Company has traveled to more than 280 cities, reaching an audience of more than 250,000, many of whom are first-time attendees at a ballet.

Saturday, November 2 7:30 P.M. Villalobos Brothers

The Villalobos Brothers, a Grammy-winning family band, are celebrated as a leading Contemporary Mexican ensemble, captivating audiences across the world with their virtuosic violin performances, original compositions, and fiery vocals. Rooted in their native Veracruz traditions, their music showcases a vibrant blend of Son Jarocho, Son Huasteco, Latin Jazz, and Classical Music, pushing the boundaries of musical exploration while paying homage to Mexican folklore. Their collaboration with Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro-Latin Jazz Orchestra in 2022 resulted in the Grammy-winning album Fandango At The Wall Live in NYC, showcasing the power of music to bridge divides. Ernesto, Alberto, and Luis Villalobos have performed at some of the most prestigious stages worldwide, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Davies Concert Hall with the San Francisco Symphony, wowing audiences with their message of love, brotherhood, and social justice. In September of 2023, they took part in the opening season of the much-anticipated Perelman PAC-NYC at the World Trade Center in Manhattan.

Wednesday, November 20 7:30 P.M. HADESTOWN

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always.

HADESTOWN intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Saturday, February 1 7:30 P.M. Matt Vee & The Killer Vees – “I Am, He Said” – Celebrating Neil Diamond

“We are saying what HE said,” laughs Matt Vee referring to the one and only Neil Diamond. Matt along with cousins Jeff and Tommy Vee, local music scene veterans and sons of the legendary Bobby Vee, join forces with their family and friends as The Killer Vees to celebrate the music from a timeless catalog. With songs like "Cracklin' Rosie," “America," and "Sweet Caroline,” Neil Diamond sold over 100 million records worldwide with music that became the soundtrack to one generation after another with hits spanning five decades. As a Tin Pan Alley songwriter in the mid-60s, he penned songs recorded by everyone from Elvis Presley to Deep Purple and, of course, the Monkee’s classic, “I’m A Believer.”

“This is not a tribute show,” says Tommy Vee. “This is a celebration of an amazing musical icon; one we all love and respect. We have been fans since we were in grade school and first learning our respective instruments and played many of these tunes over the years in various bands. We have recruited an incredible group of singers and players and have gone back to the original records,” he explains, “it is all about the vocals and Matt nails it. It’s a Rockin’ show!”

Joining The Killer Vees will be Matt’s wife Julie Velline on vocals and Tommy Vee’s son Bennett Vee on lead guitar along the incomparable George Maurer on keyboards, Dennis Kennedy on percussion and Richard Manik on saxophone, flute, keyboards and vocals, as well as a very special surprise featuring local talent for the finale.

Members Of The Killer Vees have recorded or performed with: Bobby Vee, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Tim Rice, Ronnie Wood, Mick Taylor, Eric Clapton, Brian Setzer, Little Richard, Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, Frankie Avalon, Fabian, The Shirelles, The Chiffons, Bill Medley, Chris Montez, Brian Hyland, Johnny Tillotson, Matthew & Gunnar Nelson, Peter Noone, Bill Medley, The Johnny Holm Band and many others

Friday, February 7 7:30 P.M. Damn Tall Buildings

Damn Tall Buildings is a folk-bluegrass band celebrated for their soulful melodies and intricate instrumentals. fueled by the musical prowess of Max Capistran, Sasha Dubyk, and Avery Ballotta, this seasoned Brooklyn-based trio, with 11 years of dedicated touring and recording experience, weaves heartfelt lyrics into a tapestry of masterful fiddle, guitar, banjo, and bass playing. Embodying a blend of Americana roots and contemporary finesse, Damn Tall Buildings' musical journey transcends borders. From intimate local venues to global stages, their magnetic sound captivates audiences, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners worldwide.

Tuesday, February 18 7:30 P.M. International Guitar Night

For their 25th annual tour, Brian Gore has assembled a lineup of 3 exciting new guitarists making their US debuts to join one of IGN’s all-time favorites. Lulo Reinhardt (German) is well known to IGN audiences. The grandnephew of legendary Django Reinhardt, Lulo plays Latin Swing music, a combination of Gypsy Swing with Latin rhythms. Alexandra Whittingham is a dynamic classical guitarist with a repertoire ranging from the classics to contemporary composers. Niwel Tsumbu has kept his unique Congolese percussive style alive over the past twenty-five years living in Ireland. Soenke Meinen is a leading Contemporary Fingerstyle guitarist, mixing the incredible dexterity of his high-speed compositions with sensitive ballads.

Friday, February 28 7:30 P.M. Trailblazing Women of Country

Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton revolutionized country music and blazed a trail for future generations of female artists. With their chart-topping hits and record-breaking sales, Patsy, Loretta, and Dolly wove threads of contemporary womanhood throughout the tapestry of country music, resulting in unprecedented commercial success and earning each a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Trailblazing Women of Country will entertain and inspire audiences during this pivotal moment in our nation’s history, featuring soloist, Nashville based singer, Kristina Train, supported by a 5-member all-female band.

Cline, Lynn, and Parton harnessed country music’s rich storytelling tradition to offer their uniquely empowered — and unmistakably female — perspective on issues faced by women of their day. Their shared legacy of musical excellence, earthy glamour, and unapologetic authenticity continues to resonate with listeners of all ages and backgrounds in the 21st century.

Patsy’s assured contralto affirms that a woman can be heartbroken and sure of herself at the same time (“Crazy,” “Walkin’ After Midnight”); Loretta Lynn’s songs exalt autonomy attained through contraception (“The Pill”) and self-respect (“Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ with Lovin’ On Your Mind”); and Dolly Parton demonstrates that a woman can ascend the career ladder (“9-to-5”) while never losing sight of her roots (“Coat of Many Colors”).

Through their singular voices and artistry, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton defied restrictive gender norms, proving that women can be at once beautiful and strong, vulnerable, and powerful.

Saturday, March 8 7:30 P.M. The Ultimate Queen Celebration

When Brian May of Queen says, “He’s the kind of performer you dream of finding,” and Roger Taylor of Queen says, “fantastic, magnetic!” You know it’s going to be a good show. If you are looking for the best Queen tribute band on the market, The Ultimate Queen Celebration is simply the best. The Ultimate Queen Celebration features lead vocalist Yvan Pedneault and MiG Ayesa (both endorsed by Queen) backed by some of the finest musicians on the scene who have toured with the likes of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rock of Ages, Cher and more. This incredible concert produced by Paul Horton and Quinn Lemley has been touring to packed on your feet audiences around the world for the past 8 years.

Friday, March 21 7:30 P.M. Step Afrika!

Founded in 1994 by C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! is the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of stepping. Under Mr. Williams’ leadership, stepping has evolved into one of America’s cultural exports, touring more than 60 countries across the globe and ranking as one of the Top 10 African American Dance Companies in the US.

Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities; traditional African dances; and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience. Performances are much more than dance shows; they integrate songs, storytelling, humor and audience participation. The blend of technique, agility, and pure energy makes each performance unique and leaves the audience with their hearts pounding.

Step Afrika! promotes stepping as an educational tool for young people, focusing on teamwork, academic achievement and cross-cultural understanding. The Company reaches tens of thousands of Americans each year through a 50-city tour of colleges and theaters and performs globally as Washington, DC’s one and only Cultural Ambassador.

Step Afrika! has earned Mayor’s Arts Awards for Outstanding Contribution to Arts Education, Innovation in the Arts, Excellence in an Artistic Discipline, and was inducted into the National Association of Campus Activities (NACA) Hall of Fame, the first Dance Company to earn this honor. Step Afrika! headlined President Barack Obama’s Black History Month Reception and performed at the first ever Juneteenth Celebration at the White House. The Company is featured prominently at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History & Culture with the world’s first stepping interactive exhibit.

Saturday, April 12 7:30 P.M. UPTOWN: Music of Motown

From New York City, the epicenter of contemporary Pop and Soul, Uptown is a group of men who combine the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today. The perfect mix of Bruno Mars caliber stage presence with the vocals of Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye. You’ve never seen anything like Uptown!

Each member of the collective is a soloist, bringing a unique flavor of performance that will have any crowd on their feet dancing and singing along. Regardless of the genre or era of music, The Uptown Show exudes freshness and fun in a way that everyone will enjoy. Choreography, Vocals and Stage Presence...You do not want to miss out on Uptown.





Saturday + Sunday, May 3 + 4 Yellowstone Repertory Theatre

"Yellowstone Repertory Theatre’s mission is to bring professional theatre to Billings and the surrounding region by creating a committed ensemble that dares the artist while captivating and inspiring the audience." Stay tuned for which show YRT will be performing!

The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John features the greatest hits of these two great rock piano legends. Songs include: “Piano Man,” “Rocket Man,” “Bennie and the Jets,” “Movin’ Out,” “I’m Still Standing,” “My Life,” and many more. PollStar ranked this show in the Top 50 touring Acts/Shows the last two years.

Michael Cavanaugh stars in this production. He was handpicked by Billy Joel to star in the hit Broadway musical Movin’ Out. Michael received both Tony and Grammy nominations in the lead role. Billboard calls him the “New Voice of the American Rock and Roll Songbook.” Broadway World referred to Cavanaugh as “The New Piano Man.” Reuters named Cavanaugh Entertainer of the Year.

Tuesday, May 13 7:30 P.M. Champions of Magic

The Champions Of Magic team present incredible illusions with supercars, an impossible escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that has to be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage and a finale beyond explanation. The show features original magic that can’t be seen anywhere else.

Hollie England: A trained dancer and musical theatre performer, Hollie's magic is about trying to create something uniquely beautiful.

Alex McAleer: Possessing the uncanny ability to apparently tap into his audiences' minds and read their thoughts at will, Alex McAleer has wowed audiences across the world.

Fernando Velasco: From strait jackets to water tanks and handcuffs to giant steel traps, Fernando faces some of the deadliest escape stunts ever performed.

Young & Strange: What started as a childhood friendship cemented by their love of magic has evolved into one of the most spectacular illusion acts in the world, featured on TV shows around the globe.





